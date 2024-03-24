Michigan State will bring a priority quarterback target to campus for an official visit during the weekend of June 7 through June 9.

Class of 2025 three-star signal-caller Leo Hannan will head to East Lansing for his official visit in June, but he will also make the trip to Michigan State on April 20 to watch the Spartans in the Spring Showcase event.

The Servite High School (Anaheim, California) star also made the trek from California to Michigan to check out East Lansing in early-February when MSU hosted its junior day event.

During that first visit last month, Hannan made the tip with his dad, Rob, but his mom, Renee, was unable to make the trip at the time. It is obviously important for Hannan that his mother is also able to see campus and meet with the coaches. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and is quite familiar with the Midwest.

“I’m looking forward to all things football," Hannan told Spartans Illustrated. "I want to talk with the coaches as much as I can and really get into their schemes. I could watch film and talk football all day. I also want to get to know some of the other guys from my class and learn as much as possible about them and their stories."