2025 quarterback Leo Hannan locks in Michigan State official visit for June
Michigan State will bring a priority quarterback target to campus for an official visit during the weekend of June 7 through June 9.
Class of 2025 three-star signal-caller Leo Hannan will head to East Lansing for his official visit in June, but he will also make the trip to Michigan State on April 20 to watch the Spartans in the Spring Showcase event.
The Servite High School (Anaheim, California) star also made the trek from California to Michigan to check out East Lansing in early-February when MSU hosted its junior day event.
During that first visit last month, Hannan made the tip with his dad, Rob, but his mom, Renee, was unable to make the trip at the time. It is obviously important for Hannan that his mother is also able to see campus and meet with the coaches. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and is quite familiar with the Midwest.
“I’m looking forward to all things football," Hannan told Spartans Illustrated. "I want to talk with the coaches as much as I can and really get into their schemes. I could watch film and talk football all day. I also want to get to know some of the other guys from my class and learn as much as possible about them and their stories."
Michigan State offered Hannan on Jan. 11 and the relationship between the quarterback and the football program has remained strong ever since.
In fact, Hannan was already quite familiar with head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and several other of the current MSU coaches, as they originally offered him while at Oregon State in May of 2023.
Hannan tells Spartans Illustrated that he is in communication with the Michigan State coaching staff regularly. Smith and Lindgren have also visited Hannan at his school previously. There is a lot of mutual interest between the two parties.
Hannan is also interested in the education that Michigan State has to offer. He is hoping to major in business and wants to check out the Eli Broad College of Business while he is in East Lansing. He is also looking forward to trying out the MSU Dairy Store for the first time.
"I plan on studying business, so I’d like to check out the business school," Hannan said. "And if I have time, my Dad’s good buddy is an MSU alum and he says there’s a killer dairy farm place on campus to get ice cream. I’d like to grab a cone if I have a minute. I just want to take in as much as I can.”
It is apparent that the Michigan State coaches see Hannan as a good fit in the offense and somebody that they want to be a part of the roster in the future.
He currently ranks as the No. 92 player in the talent-rich state of California. In addition to Michigan State and Oregon State, Hannan has scholarship offers from Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Marshall, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, San Jose State, Virginia and Washington.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Hannan also plays varsity basketball for Servite. In the classroom, he has a 4.7 grade point average.
