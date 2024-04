Michigan State is looking for future help in the defensive trenches and recently offered a scholarship to class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Tommy Rupley.

Rupley, who currently attends Belmont Hill High School in Belmont, Massachusetts, spoke with Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa on Monday. It was Suiaunoa who informed Rupley of the offer.

Rupley currently ranks second overall in the state of Massachusetts, according to Rivals.

Following the scholarship offer, Rupley chatted with Spartans Illustrated to break down his thoughts and provide an update on where his recruitment stands.