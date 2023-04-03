The Michigan State men’s basketball program has its first commit of the 2024 class. Kur Teng, a four-star shooting guard, gave his verbal pledge to Tom Izzo and the MSU coaching staff on Monday. "Their play style on the court, it fits me really well," Teng said about MSU during his live commitment on 247Sports. "Every time I've watched them, it's just been a similarity between them and the way I play right now with my team."

Teng attends Bradford Christian Academy in Massachusetts, and has also played for the Mass Rivals 17U team. He ranks as the No. 52 player in the country for the 2024 class, and chose Michigan State over his other finalists, Rutgers and Providence. In addition to the three finalists, Teng had scholarship offers from Miami (FL.), Iowa, Auburn, Clemson, TCU, Texas A&M, Washington State, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Temple, Seton Hall and several others. Teng spoke to Rivals' Rob Cassidy about why he chose Michigan State, stating that he has gotten close with the MSU coaching staff and that the program is the best fit for him. “I just think that it was the best situation for me because I know they’ll help me get better every day," Teng told Rivals. "Also, I had the best relationship with the coaches there, so that was a major part,” The 6-foot-4 guard is known to be a strong shooter, thanks to his smooth stroke and great form. He could be a potential three-level scorer for the Spartans, and coaches and scouts have also raved about Teng’s fast pace of play and effort. Teng mentioned that he likes to come off of pin-downs on offense, and feels he will right in with MSU. “They gave me comparisons to Tyson Walker, so that’s how I fit according to them," Teng told Cassidy. "That comparison makes me excited.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IDTirZDvuI8gS3VyIFRlbmcgaGFzIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBN aWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBhbmQgVG9tIEl6em8uPGJyPjxicj5UZW5nIGlzIGEg bG9uZywgYXRobGV0aWMgZ3VhcmQgd2hvIHBsYXlzIHdpdGggYSBncmVhdCBm ZWVsIGZvciB0aGUgZ2FtZS4gSGFzIGEgZmx1aWQsIGtub2NrZG93biBqdW1w LXNob3QgYW5kIHBsYXlzIHdpdGggYSBoaWdoLUlRIG9uIGJvdGggZW5kcy48 YnI+PGJyPkEgQklHIGFkZGl0aW9uIGZvciBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZeKAmXMg 4oCYMjQgY2xhc3MuICMzOSBpbiB0aGUgRVNQTjYwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vN3Z6REpzbW5kdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzd2ekRKc21u ZHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgMjQvNyBIaWdoIFNjaG9vbCBIb29wcyAoQDI0 N0hTSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjQ3SFNI b29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MjkyMjIzNjc0MTkzMTAxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The Spartans sent an offer to Teng in early October of 2022. He took his official visit to East Lansing a couple weeks later. Teng kept his recruitment fairly quiet, but Michigan State always seemed to stay in contact with him, and ultimately earned his commitment. Teng has built a strong bond with Izzo. “He’s good to talk to," Teng said bout Izzo. "He’s given me a lot of advice about my game and life. Also, he’s a legendary coach. In recruiting he’s serious but he also jokes around. It’s a little of both." Teng will join a Michigan State roster in 2024-2025 that could potentially include A.J. Hoggard (potential extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19), Mady Sissoko (potential extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19), Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand. With Teng now committed, Michigan State will look to add to its 2024 class. Prospects to watch include Jesse McCulloch, Flory Bidunga, Aiden Sherrell, Jonathan Powell, Tyler Betsey, Jase Richardson, Bryson Tucker and others.