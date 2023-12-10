The new coaching staff at Michigan State, led by head coach Jonathan Smith, is looking to flip 2024 in-state three-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff and made a big impression on him this weekend.

The Gaylord, Michigan native was on campus for an official visit on Friday and Saturday before departing East Lansing on Sunday morning.

Pretzlaff is currently committed to Minnesota, but the Spartans gave him a lot to think about over the past couple of days.

He was accompanied on the the trip by his mother, Molly, and father, Jeff. The Pretzlaff family really enjoyed their time in East Lansing and appreciated getting to know the new coaching staff.

"Visit (to Michigan State) went really well," Pretzlaff told Spartans Illustrated. "I think my favorite parts were learning what the program had to offer, which was far more than [the] on-the-field success that it sets athletes up for."