Dylan Mesman, a 2024 four-star tight end out of Saline High School in Michigan, is plenty familiar with Michigan State.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end prospect has taken multiple visits to East Lansing, including this past weekend on Jan. 14. Mesman is also a legacy recruit for the Spartans as his mother played basketball for MSU and his dad played football under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.

Spartans Illustrated connected with Mesman to talk about his recent visit and his overall interest in the Spartans. Seeing firsthand how Michigan State supports its former students and student-athletes is something that stands out to Mesman.

"I like the family feel for sure," Mesman said about Michigan State. "The way they treat their alumni is different than anywhere else in the country."