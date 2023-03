Michigan State had a big unofficial visitor on campus this weekend as elite four-star offensive tackle DeAndre Carter made the long trek from Santa Ana, California to East Lansing, Michigan.

Carter currently attends Mater Dei High School in California — one of the top programs in the nation. He ranks as the No. 5 offensive tackle, No. 8 player in the state of California and No. 72 player nationally in the 2024 class.

Carter had a good time at MSU, and Spartans Illustrated caught up with him to discuss the trip.



"The visit was good," Carter said. "I had a good time there. I got to see the facilities, the campus and a dorm and the stadium."