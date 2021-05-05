 SpartanMag - 2023 WR Malik Elzy sees spike in recruitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 09:44:09 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 WR Malik Elzy sees spike in recruitment

Kenny Jordan • SpartanMag
Staff
@Kenny_jordan5
Covering football and basketball in the state of Michigan since 2017. The D Zone 2017-2018. Rivals 2018-present.

Chicago Simeon 2023 Malik Elzy has seen his recruitment take off in the last week and Michigan State was one of the many schools who got in on the party.

Last week the sophomore gained four offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan State.

Coach (Courtney) Hawkins extended the offer to the 6-foot-3 pass catcher made contact with Elzy and in the same day made the offer.

"Coach Hawkins is a really cool guy and we had a great conversation which led to the offer," says Elzy.

Elzy like many other 2023 recruits is preparing to take visits this summer and Michigan State is in good position to get a visit.

"Coach Hawkins just kept telling me he can't wait until I take a visit and that he's excited to show me around."

Outside of the schools that have offered Elzy is also hearing from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Florida State, and Washington State.

Elzy is a legit prospect that I expect to keep seeing rise up the rankings as he goes into his junior season and summer camp schedule.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzLzIwMjMtd3ItbWFsaWstZWx6eS1zZWVzLXNwaWtlLWlu LXJlY3J1aXRtZW50IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkYyMDIzLXdyLW1hbGlrLWVsenktc2Vlcy1zcGlrZS1pbi1yZWNy dWl0bWVudCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==