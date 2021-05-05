SpartanMag - 2023 WR Malik Elzy sees spike in recruitment

Chicago Simeon 2023 Malik Elzy has seen his recruitment take off in the last week and Michigan State was one of the many schools who got in on the party.

Last week the sophomore gained four offers from Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan State.

Coach (Courtney) Hawkins extended the offer to the 6-foot-3 pass catcher made contact with Elzy and in the same day made the offer.

"Coach Hawkins is a really cool guy and we had a great conversation which led to the offer," says Elzy.

Elzy like many other 2023 recruits is preparing to take visits this summer and Michigan State is in good position to get a visit.

"Coach Hawkins just kept telling me he can't wait until I take a visit and that he's excited to show me around."

Outside of the schools that have offered Elzy is also hearing from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Florida State, and Washington State.

Elzy is a legit prospect that I expect to keep seeing rise up the rankings as he goes into his junior season and summer camp schedule.