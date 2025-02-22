With win over Michigan, Tom Izzo proves that 'old school' is 'good school'

(Photo by © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Stakes always feel high during a rivalry game, and the atmosphere in Ann Arbor was indeed electric heading into tip-off at Crisler Center. Every matchup between MSU and UM adds to that storied history, but this time it represented something new: a veteran Spartan commander matching up against Michigan’s brand new head coach. Despite his limited time at Michigan so far, Dusty May has managed to turn the Wolverines into a daunting force in less than one season, currently ranked in the AP poll at 12th overall in the nation. The Spartans proved to be the better team in Ann Arbor Friday night, pulling away late for the win. But that doesn't mean that Izzo wasn't impressed. “That’s a damn good team," Izzo said. "[May has] done a hell of a job there in his first year.” Dusty fielded a “well-coached” team according to Izzo. “He changed it up on us," Izzo said. "Went zone and man, but I thought our guys responded.”

Feb 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Izzo is no stranger to high stakes, and certainly is no stranger to the MSU - Michigan rivalry. A win against Michigan at this point in the season meant sole possession of first place in the Big Ten regular season title race, and placed the Spartans a half game ahead of the Wolverines. “There’s nothing better than beating your rival on their home floor," Izzo said matter of factly after the game. “Most of the credit should go to my assistant coaches and my players. The job they did with the quick turnarounds ... was unbelievable.” Former University of Michigan-turned-Michigan-State assistant coach Saddi Washington definitely played a big role. “Saddi had the scout," Izzo said, referring to his team's preparation for this matchup coming off the heels of Purdue just three nights before. Despite the intense rivalry between the two schools, the leaders of the basketball programs are cordial. Former Michigan head coach John Beilein stopped by MSU's hotel Friday morning to chat with the staff. Izzo reminded Washington that “blood is a lot thicker than water” referring to Washington’s father, who attended Michigan State University. “He’ll be looking down (from heaven) - proud as hell - on you today," said Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Izzo was quick to give credit to everyone around him, and he spent a great deal of time detailing the preparation, resilience, and grit of his team’s performance. “Everybody always says we’re old school," he said. "We went old school this week, and it was good school.”

No excuses, no complaints

Izzo explained that he pushed his guys close to the 20 hour practice rule preparing for Purdue and Michigan, and he got no excuses or complaints from them. “I didn’t get any complaining," Izzo said. "I didn’t get any.” Coen Carr backed this statement up from a player’s perspective. “It’s been hard," he said. "But you know, we tell each other every day, as long as we can every day. Everybody around the country is hurt. Everybody around the country is tired. So we’re not the only people tired.” While Izzo bemoaned the turnovers that lead to" touchdowns” in the first half and Michigan’s ability to knock down shots - they shot 54% in the beginning 20 minutes - he spoke far more of his players ability to adjust independently.