What's next for the Spartans' 2022 offensive line class?
In a surprising turn-of-events, news broke over the weekend that four-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer was no longer considering Michigan State in his recruitment. For over a month, the Spartans wer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news