Week 13 visitors Preview: Purdue vs. Michigan State

Michigan State football is getting set to host its second to last game of the 2024 regular season at Spartan Stadium when the Spartans takes on Purdue on Friday under the lights (8 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX).

With less than two weeks remaining until the Early Signing Period (opens on Dec. 4), the Spartans are looking to put themselves in position to finish strong with the 2025 class, while also trying to make good ground for future classes.

Here is a look at some key visitors, including a trio of official visitors, who will be in East Lansing to take in the game between the Spartans and Boilermakers.

