SpartanMag - 'We are capable of better'

East Lansing, Mich. - Drew Beesley’s decision to walk-on at Michigan State might have seemed like a low-odds play back in 2016, but it could turn into a six-season bonanza for him and the Spartans.

Beesley emerged this year in his first season as a starting defensive end as the team’s most productive pass rusher with three sacks and three quarterback hits. Now, he could have a choice of coming back for a sixth year.

That decision resides in the hands of Mel Tucker and the coaching staff. Beesley, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten economics major, was smart enough to avoid speaking for the big man when asked about the possibility of returning for a sixth year in 2021.

“That is something I have given some thought,” Beesley said. “But it’s still something I need to talk to Coach Tuck and the rest of the coaches about so I can’t comment on that yet.”

NCAA rules permit no more than 85 players on scholarship. That rule will remain in place next year with one caveat: Any 2020 seniors who are invited to return to the team in 2021 by the head coach and wish to come back to the team won't count against the 85-man limit. In short, teams can have 85 on scholarship next year, plus any seniors that are invited to return.

Considering MSU’s thin talent pool of defensive ends, and Beesley’s productive season, it’s a decent bet that Beesley will have a chance to return.

For now, this is all Tucker is saying about those upcoming off-season decisions:

“There are some that may come back but we’ll just have to see because everyone is going to make a decision based on what’s in their best interest. We will take it on an individual basis and then we’ll make decisions on those guys and guys will make decisions whether they want to come back or not. It’s a collaborative effort and it’s communication. So we’ll just have to see. It’s really a fluid process.”

Beesley chose to attend Michigan State as a walk-on over several MAC and academy scholarship offers. He came to Michigan State after setting a school record for tackles for loss at one of the top high school programs in the state, Warren De La Salle.

However, Beesley wasn’t sure his talent would translate to the college level.

“I was very hesitant when I made the decision,” he said. “Part of it was I was the 6-2, 215-pound kid, kind of scrawny. I didn’t know if I was going to have the size to play in the Big Ten.”

Those doubts didn’t last long.

“I felt like once I started working with Coach Mannie that I could put that weight and size on, no problem,” he said in reference to Michigan State's former strength coach. “Everything changed in year two for me. I busted my butt when I was redshirted in 2016 on the scout team and got up to about 245 pounds.”