SpartanMag - 'We are capable of better'

'We are capable of better'
East Lansing, Mich. - Drew Beesley’s decision to walk-on at Michigan State might have seemed like a low-odds play back in 2016, but it could turn into a six-season bonanza for him and the Spartans.
Beesley emerged this year in his first season as a starting defensive end as the team’s most productive pass rusher with three sacks and three quarterback hits. Now, he could have a choice of coming back for a sixth year.
That decision resides in the hands of Mel Tucker and the coaching staff. Beesley, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten economics major, was smart enough to avoid speaking for the big man when asked about the possibility of returning for a sixth year in 2021.
“That is something I have given some thought,” Beesley said. “But it’s still something I need to talk to Coach Tuck and the rest of the coaches about so I can’t comment on that yet.”
NCAA rules permit no more than 85 players on scholarship. That rule will remain in place next year with one caveat: Any 2020 seniors who are invited to return to the team in 2021 by the head coach and wish to come back to the team won't count against the 85-man limit. In short, teams can have 85 on scholarship next year, plus any seniors that are invited to return.
Considering MSU’s thin talent pool of defensive ends, and Beesley’s productive season, it’s a decent bet that Beesley will have a chance to return.
For now, this is all Tucker is saying about those upcoming off-season decisions:
“There are some that may come back but we’ll just have to see because everyone is going to make a decision based on what’s in their best interest. We will take it on an individual basis and then we’ll make decisions on those guys and guys will make decisions whether they want to come back or not. It’s a collaborative effort and it’s communication. So we’ll just have to see. It’s really a fluid process.”
Beesley chose to attend Michigan State as a walk-on over several MAC and academy scholarship offers. He came to Michigan State after setting a school record for tackles for loss at one of the top high school programs in the state, Warren De La Salle.
However, Beesley wasn’t sure his talent would translate to the college level.
“I was very hesitant when I made the decision,” he said. “Part of it was I was the 6-2, 215-pound kid, kind of scrawny. I didn’t know if I was going to have the size to play in the Big Ten.”
Those doubts didn’t last long.
“I felt like once I started working with Coach Mannie that I could put that weight and size on, no problem,” he said in reference to Michigan State's former strength coach. “Everything changed in year two for me. I busted my butt when I was redshirted in 2016 on the scout team and got up to about 245 pounds.”
STEADY RISER
Beesley worked his way into the playing group as a back-up during his sophomore season in 2018. He emerged as an emergency starter at Arizona State that year. He played 141 snaps and recorded six tackles that year.
Last year, he became a regular in the defensive line rotation. He had six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
With Kenny Willekes having graduated, Beesley joined senior Jacub Panasiuk as one of the two starting defensive ends for the 2020 season. Prior to the season, some may have questioned his unlikely trajectory to the starting lineup and his two-star recruiting bio, but Beesley proved he could function as a bona fide Big Ten starter this year.
“I feel like I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished this season so far, but at the same time, the wins and losses are what matters the most to me,” he said. “Us as a team, we haven’t gotten it done. We are capable of better. When we play at a high level, we’ve beaten good teams. I’m just not satisfied; the wins and the losses matter.”
Michigan State is 2-4 with a regular season finale scheduled at Penn State on Saturday.
“Right now, we’re just looking to end the season on a high note and potentially keep our season going with a bowl game,” Beesley said. “That all starts with Penn State this Saturday.”
If the Spartans beat Penn State and add a victory during crossover week, potentially against Maryland, then a 4-4 record will undoubtedly earn a bowl bid. Anything less and Michigan State's postseason hopes will be uncertain.
Michigan State has had some tough setbacks this year with blowout losses to Iowa, Indiana and Ohio State. But the Spartans continue to show good motivation under their first-year head coach.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news