Walker surprised, 'grateful' to have Draft dreams come true

Kenneth Walker III delivered countless thrills to Michigan State fans during the 2021 season, but Walker received a thrill of his own on Friday night when his dream of being selected in the NFL Draft came true.

Walker was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks early in the second round, as the No. 41 player selected overall.

“You see guys on TV that go to this and you dream of this moment,” he said. “And this day is actually here, so it’s surreal and it’s a blessing to be in this position. It’s amazing.”

Walker said he didn’t have much contact with Seattle prior to receiving a phone call from the Seahawks on Friday night.

“Actually I am very surprised,” Walker said from his parents’ home in Arlington, Tenn. “I talked to them during the combine and then I had a Zoom call with the running back coach. But after that, there wasn’t much talking with Seattle until tonight.

“I’m grateful for them giving me that phone call. It means a lot. It’s a blessing to be on this team.”

Walker ranked No. 2 in the FBS in rushing yardage and No. 1 in the Power Five with 1,636 yards.

“I believe I bring an explosive and physical running style to this offense,” Walker said, when asked to describe his running style and what he brings to the Seahawks. “Great vision, in and out of my cuts. Also, I believe I can hit the home run and catch out of the backfield.

“I believe I’m versatile. I’m a physical runner. Explosive. I’m able to run routes out of the backfield. I just play hard and with a chip on my shoulder.”

Walker rushed for 579 yards at Wake Forest in 2019 and again in 2020. He transferred to Michigan State, seeking a breakout opportunity.

“When I was at Wake Forest, I felt like I wasn’t a great fit for that offense,” Walker told Seattle media on Friday night. “That’s when I ended up making my decision. Going to coach (Mel) Tucker, I had a great group of guys around me, my teammates and a great coaching staff. They put me in a pro-style offense that best suits my skills. I believe that’s what helped me have the season that I had and our team.”

Walker said running a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine helped solidify his stock as one of the top running backs in the Draft. Walker became the No. 2 running back selected on Friday, after Iowa State’s Breece Hall was selected earlier in the second round by the New York Jets.

“Being able to run that 4.38, it was great and I felt like it helped a lot during this draft,” Walker said. “I felt like a lot of people thought I was kind of slower. Like on film, people question my speed.”

But not after that 4.38 clocking. And if NFL scouts had any questions about Walker’s work ethic, Tucker put those to rest.

“I’ve never seen him loaf – and that's hard to say about a player,” Tucker said. “He does not loaf; he doesn't even know how to. He goes at everything full speed. And he's just a great teammate.

"When I talk to players and scouts about K-9, I talk to them about how humble he is, and his humility. And how he works.

"I know one thing, he's going to attack everything, whatever role he gets or whatever team he's on, he's going to hit the ground running. He's going to get after it.”