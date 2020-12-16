Venice duo bringing, athleticism and IQ to MSU secondary
Cornerback Charles Brantley (6-0, 175) and athlete Steffan Johnson (6-2, 175) were integral playmakers for a Venice (FL) High football program that advanced to the Elite Eight of the Florida Class ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news