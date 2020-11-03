Tucker stresses physicality, toughness as page turns to Iowa
Coming off an emotional upset win at No. 13 Michigan, Michigan State (1-1) has momentum going into Saturday’s game at Iowa.If the Spartans are going to win their second straight road game, however,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news