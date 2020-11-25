SpartanMag - Tucker says MSU will be 'very active in the transfer portal'

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State fans wondering whether Mel Tucker will tap into the transfer portal to sign new Spartans, you needn’t wonder any longer.

There are no names on the radar yet, but MSU’s head football coach stated clearly during Tuesday night’s edition of the Mel Tucker Radio Show that he plans to scout the transfer portal to bolster his roster in 2021.

“We’re really excited about the (recruiting) class that we have coming in, and we have a really good jump on the ’22 class as well and already have some commitments there,” Tucker said. “And we’re going to be very active in the (transfer) portal as well. Anyone that is fit for our culture and can play the type of football that we need to play here and is willing to do what it takes to handle and thrive in our academic environment here, those are all guys that we are looking to acquire and add to our team.”

Two Michigan State players recently entered the transfer portal. Running back Anthony Williams and linebacker Marcel Lewis entered the portal within the last six days.

As for positions of need, the Spartans would seem to be in the market for help at tight end, linebacker, pass rushing defensive end, offensive tackle and possibly quarterback - depending on how things go for the remainder of the season for redshirt-freshman Payton Thorne and junior Rocky Lombardi. It’s doubtful that Michigan State would have scholarship room to fill each of those positions in the portal, but if the right player emerges at any of those positions, don’t be surprised if Michigan State gets involved.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is looking to add to its commitment list for 2021. The Spartans have 17 publicly-known verbal commitments who will graduate from high school in 2021. The early signing period begins on Dec. 16. The late signing period begins Feb. 3.

“We have 17 or 18 commitments so far and we look to sign quite a few of those guys here in December in the early signing period,” Tucker said. “We’re going to be able to count some guys back and sign some guys at mid-year and we’ll be able to hopefully sign a full 25 moving forward.

“So there’s going to be a lot of new faces here wearing the green and white when we start camp next fall.”

Michigan State has two commitments for the class of 2022. Offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, of Conyers, Ga., committed to Michigan State on Nov. 8. Gavin Broscious, of Surprise, Ariz., committed to Michigan State on Saturday.

“We recruit every day and we don’t care where we have to go to get them,” Tucker said. “Certainly we start in our state and we’ve been aggressive in early-offering players since the day we got here.”