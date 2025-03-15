Trio of Spartan legacies chasing a state championship ring

Editors note: East Lansing defeated Wayne Memorial 66-49 to win the Division 1 MHSAA state championship.





The Breslin Center was rocking on Friday — and it wasn’t even to watch the Michigan State men's or women's basketball teams play. The MHSAA playoffs are nearing the end for the 2024-2025 season, and it marked a special moment if you are a Spartan fan.

The East Lansing Trojans outlasted the Orchard Lake St. Mary's Eaglets in the Division 1 Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) boys basketball semifinals on Friday. The Trojans prevailed, winning 51-44.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's won the 2024 Division 1 state championship, and the Eaglets were aiming to make it back to the title game again this season, but they ultimately fell short. As mentioned, the Eaglets team succumbed to the East Lansing Trojans — a roster with a plethora of familiar names for Spartan fans.

Former Michigan State players Andre Hutson, David Thomas and Kelvin Torbert each have a son playing for the Trojans. The trio of players have built their own legacy in high school so far, culminating in what will be the first state championship game appearance for East Lansing since 1958.

KJ Torbert Jr. is the most prominent of the bunch. A recruit in the class of 2026, he has earned eight scholarship offers already and surely will add to that total as he continues to perform at a high level. He led his East Lansing squad with 19 points on Friday afternoon, propelling his team to another victory with a flattering record now of 27-1 on the year. His father, Kelvin, played for the Spartans from 2001 through 2004. During that time, the Elder Torbert racked up 1,195 points while playing in 98 games for Michigan State.

Meanwhile, KJ Torbert's teammate Cameron Hutson chipped in nine points on Friday. Hutson is a senior that has been committed to Saint Louis since September of 2024. On the season, Hutson is averaging over 19 points per game. He is the son of former Spartan Andre Hutson. Andre played for Michigan State from 1997 through 2001, and started 126 games. He was a member of MSU's victorious 2000 national championship team during his junior year. In total, Andre and those Spartans reached three Final Fours and won four-straight Big Ten titles.

Another member of that national championship team in 2000 is David Thomas, appearing in 114 total games during his time at Michigan State. Rounding out the trio of Spartan legacies, his son Kingston Thomas is also on East Lansing’s basketball team. In the victory over OLSM, Kingston did his part to contribute by racking up 12 points. He is currently in his sophomore year and is a class of 2027 prospect. He made his name known by playing very well in the "Puma NXT" basketball circuit last year.

Meanwhile, for the Orchard Lake St. Mary's Eaglets, they have some Spartan blood on their team in their own right. Class of 2028 freshman Mateen Cleaves Jr. is a member of their varsity team. Minutes are difficult to come by as a true freshman on an already superb squad, but he checked into the game and contributed two rebounds and one assist against the Trojans. He will have a bright career in high school and will definitely look to make it back to the Breslin Center over the next few years as his opportunities will immensely open up in the coming seasons for the Eaglets. There’s no need to elaborate on who his father is, obviously— a true legend at MSU in Mateen Cleaves.

Also on OLSM is Jayden Savoury. He is an incoming class of 2025 three-star tight end signee for the Michigan State football program. Trey McKenney, a four-star guard/forward signee for the Michigan Wolverines, is another big-time prospect for the Eaglets.

East Lansing and their trio of aforementioned Spartan legacies will play against Wayne Memorial (which is the alma mater of Spartans Illustrated's own Ryan O'Bleness) for the state championship on Saturday. That title game will take place at the Breslin Center at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.