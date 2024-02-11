Recruiting matters in college sports. Adam Nightingale and Michigan State hockey are a perfect example of that. In just Nightingale's second season at the helm, the Spartans have won 20 games, a mark that had not been reached since the 2007-08 season. Thanks to Nightingale’s ability to attract top talent to East Lansing - partly due to his past ties with the U.S. National Team Development Program - he’s been able to turn a sleeping giant in college hockey back into a national contender. That was displayed in front of more than 18,000 fans at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday and many others watching on Big Ten Network as the No. 9 Spartans dispatched No. 11 Michigan 3-2 to win the “Iron D” trophy at the annual “Duel in the D”, an event that Michigan State has not won since 2016. The win also gave Michigan State a three-game winning streak in the series.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSB0YWtlcyB0aGUgRHVlbCBpbiB0aGUgRCBm b3IgdGhlIGZpcnN0IHRpbWUgc2luY2UgMjAxNi4g8J+aqCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Ib2NrZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Ib2NrZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P cXFmNVVQeWxYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3FxZjVVUHlsWDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVz LzE3NTY1MjY4MDQzMzkyMjkxMDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The last time Michigan State had a winning streak of at least three games against Michigan was in the 2009-10 season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgYXJlIHRha2luZyB0aGUgSXJvbiBEIFRyb3Bo eSBiYWNrIHRvIEVhc3QgTGFuc2luZy4g8J+PhiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Ib2NrZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE1TVV9Ib2NrZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VYkoycWJW U3c1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVWJKMnFiVlN3NTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBCaWcgVGVuIEhvY2tleSAoQEIxR0hvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdIb2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTY1Mzc1NjAzMjk3 NDg1NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTEsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans were led by goaltender Trey Augustine, once a Michigan commit who flipped to Nightingale and the staff in East Lansing. Augustine flashed his leather all weekend, collecting 65 saves with a save percentage of .956 in Michigan State’s sweep of the Wolverines. Augustine earned the first star after Friday’s 5-1 victory in Ann Arbor and he earned the second star on Saturday. Karsen Dorwart also earned stars in both games. He finished the weekend with three points (one goal on Saturday and two assists on Friday). Tanner Kelly, Tiernan Shoudy, Tommi Mannisto and Isaac Howard also collected multi-point weekends. Depth and endurance in hockey are factors that separate great teams from good teams. Michigan State has both. Kelly, Mannisto and Shoudy made up the fourth line in both games. They collected a combined six points on Saturday and nine points in the series. Despite being on the fourth line, all three players create scoring chances for the Spartans and keep the momentum on their side. The two wins allowed Michigan State to gain six points in the Big Ten standings, keeping a five-point lead on second place Wisconsin, who has two games in-hand. MSU also clinched home ice advantage in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in March.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NU1UmIzM5O3Mgd2luIGtlZXBzIGl0cyBCaWcgVGVuIGxlYWQgYXQg Zml2ZSBwb2ludHMuIFdpc2NvbnNpbiBwbGF5cyB0d28gZ2FtZXMgYXQgT1NV IG5leHQgd2Vla2VuZCB3aGlsZSBNU1UgaXMgb2ZmLiBBZnRlciB0aGF0LCBN U1UgaG9zdHMgT1NVICZhbXA7IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBpcyBhdCBQU1UuIFRoZSBC aWcgVGVuIGNoYW1waW9uc2hpcCB3aWxsIGxpa2VseSBjb21lIGRvd24gdG8g dGhlIGZpbmFsIHdlZWtlbmQgKE1hcmNoIDEtMikgd2hlbiBNU1UgcGxheXMg dHdvIGdhbWVzIGF0IFdpc2NvbnNpbi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBIYXJu cyAoQERhdmlkSGFybnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RGF2aWRIYXJucy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjUyNTkwMzM5ODUzMTEwOD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The sweep moved the Spartans to 20-7-3 on the season and up to No. 5 in the Pairwise ratings, with the Badgers sitting just above them at No. 4. Michigan State has a bye week before hosting a two-game series against Ohio State and visiting Wisconsin to wrap up the Big Ten regular season.