It was the “next man up” mentality for Michigan State on Sunday night.

Michigan State was without leading scorer Tyson Walker as he missed Sunday’s 81-49 victory against Alcorn State due to an illness.

“It’s the next man up, next person up,” freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. said in the locker room after the win. “We were missing our leading scorer, a big part of our team. So just opportunities for other players to step up.”

In Walker’s place, sophomore guard Tre Holloman got his first career start. Holloman stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park.

It seemed like Holloman couldn’t miss. He finished the game a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and 6-for-7 from the field. Holloman scored a career-high 17 points to fill the void Walker left in his absence, which was also a game-high on Sunday night.