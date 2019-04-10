Top 40 wing has Michigan State high on his list
MEQUON, Wis. – Four-star prospect Cam'Ron Fletcher flashed his wide array of skills last weekend at the NY2LA Swish ‘n Dish AAU event, throwing down ferocious dunks and draining jumpers from deep.T...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news