Tom Izzo Reflects on MSU's Experience at NMU: 'We were U.P. strong'

Following the conclusion of the Michigan State men's basketball team's first exhibition game of the 2024-2025 season — a 70-53 victory over Northern Michigan University in Marquette on Sunday in what was coined the "Superior Dome Showdown" — MSU head coach Tom Izzo reflected on what it meant to him to return to his alma mater and his old stomping grounds in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan State players also discussed the experience.

Additionally, Northern Michigan head coach Matt Majkrzak and his Wildcat players gave their thoughts on the game and what the weekend meant to them.

First out to take comments in the postgame press conference were three Northern Michigan players — forward Dylan Kuehl, forward Jackson Dudek and guard Julian Smith — along with Majkrza.

Majkrzak began his comments with gratitude for Izzo, the Michigan State program and the opportunity to host the event in Marquette.

"It had a dream like quality to it, the whole weekend was just awesome," Majkrzak began. "It checked every box of what we were hoping to pull off."

Nothern Michigan is a Division II program. Kuehl, Dudek and Smith all commented on what it meant to get to play against the Spartans — one of the premier programs at the Division I level.

"It was an absolute blessing ... to have the opportunity to play against such a legendary coach (Tom Izzo) and such a prestigious team ... we are so thankful and appreciative," Dudek said.

"(The support) really shows how much not only Tom Izzo, but NMU basketball means to the community," Kuehl added.

"I have been here for a short period of time and it was just so surreal looking out there and looking in the stands and seeing everybody," Smith noted. "We had 12,000 people out there."

Majkrzak was proud of his players and was pleased with what he saw in this very early exhibition game.

"To be honest with you, I thought we were tough, I thought we were gritty," Majkrzak shared. "We had eight offensive rebounds and they had nine. That says something. I think we did a great job at putting forth an effort that would make Coach Izzo proud."

Overall, all of the Northern Michigan staff and players that spoke throughout the day had nothing but positives to share and gratitude for the entire experience.