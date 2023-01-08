Izzo was also happy with how loud and energetic the Breslin Center crowd, led by the Izzone, was on Saturday. Izzo was especially pleased with the atmosphere since many of Michigan State’s former players – including Mateen Cleaves, Mat Ishbia, Steve Smith, Greg Kelser and several others – were in attendance.

“We had a great, unbelievable crowd, great TV audience,” Izzo said. “I told (Michigan head coach) Juwan (Howard) after, I thought both of us didn’t play very well, offensively.”

Izzo praised Michigan State’s marketing team, his players, the fans and the alums in attendance.

“Our fans were absolutely great,” Izzo said

Why Saturday’s game and win over Michigan meant so much to Izzo is because of the opportunity it provided for his current players – a day they will likely remember forever. The special atmosphere is something the Spartans can put in their “memory bank” and cherish.

“It was one of those memory-making days,” Izzo said about the win over Michigan. “And that's what I tell players, ‘You're gonna come back here in five years and it's (because of) the memories that you have.’”

Having his former players return to East Lansing, and even seeing those who played under Judd Heathcote and other former Michigan State head coaches return, is something Izzo takes a lot of joy in. It is one of his favorite parts about coaching.

“That's the greatest part of the job for me now,” Izzo said about the relationships he’s kept with his former players. “There's nothing better than that. That's the most important part of the job is the players before, the players that come back and the players that, hopefully, we're having our (current) players all go up there to make sure that they talk to some of those guys because those guys will tell them (how important it is to come back to Michigan State in the future).

“I love those guys,” Izzo later added about his former student-athletes.