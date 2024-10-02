If there was any doubt that Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo’s digs at the annual Izzone Campout were anything reflecting glamping as opposed to camping, he put that to rest.

“It’s a damn tent with a sleeping bag,” Izzo said on Tuesday.

“When it rains, it rains in it.”

Friday night won’t just be a big evening for Michigan State football as it will travel west to play Oregon. The men’s basketball program has its annual "Izzone Campout" and the "Michigan State Madness" event will also take place on Friday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Eastern Time for "Michigan State Madness" at the Breslin Center with the festivities beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Admission is free.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will get introduced to the crowd. Both teams will have a scrimmage and there will also be a dunk contest.

Following Michigan State Madness, TVs will be showing the Michigan State versus Oregon football game, which kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, for the members of the Izzone who are camping out on Munn field.

“[It’s] going to be a good weekend, one I’m looking forward to,” Izzo said. “It’s always great when you can do something for the community and it seems like we don’t get to do as much, so I’m happy we’re in the position to do it.”

Izzo has been mostly pleased with how his team has been practicing one week in. However, he was not as happy after Tuesday’s practice. While players aren’t required to camp with the Izzone members, Izzo joked that he might make the campout mandatory if his team practices like it did on Tuesday again.

“If we practice like this [Wednesday], it’s going to be a mandatory campout,” Izzo said. “I hope it rains and it’s cold.”

On Tuesday, Izzo shared that redshirt freshman guard Gehrig Normand sprained his knee at Monday’s practice (non-contact injury). While Izzo doesn’t know the exact timetable of the recovery process, he said that Normand will likely miss the next couple of weeks.