Tillman 'itching' to share knowledge in role as corners coach
Travares Tillman learned a lot about defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s 4-2-5 defense while shadowing Harlon Barnett’s position meetings last year in his role as a senior defensive assistant ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news