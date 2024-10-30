Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: The One that Slipped Away
Jonah and Abby Wilson
Podcasters

Join Abby and Jonah as they pick up the pieces after a heartbreaking loss to Michigan on Saturday. They examine what went wrong, what needed to change, and how the staff may have been too passive. After they discuss the game, they reassess where the season stands in light of pre-season expectations and how the outlook of the program looks.


Watch:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Listen on Spotify:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

