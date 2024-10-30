The WE GOT IT! Podcast: The One that Slipped Away

in other news
Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath
If you ever wondered why Michigan is the way they are, just take a look at another example of the media protecting them.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the 24-17 loss to Michigan
The Spartans fell short in Saturday's rivalry game. What can we learn from the loss?
Jonathan Smith 'will not forget' his first Michigan State vs. Michigan game
Smith: "After experiencing this thing one time, this thing is different and that crystallized for me on Saturday."
2025 three-star TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin
Class of 2025 three-star tight end Emmett Bork has flipped his commitment from Michigan State to Wisconsin. More here.
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Michigan at the Big House, Oct. 26, 2024
Relive the action in Michigan State's loss to rival Michigan, 24-17, through Spartans Illustrated's photo gallery.
Join Abby and Jonah as they pick up the pieces after a heartbreaking loss to Michigan on Saturday. They examine what went wrong, what needed to change, and how the staff may have been too passive. After they discuss the game, they reassess where the season stands in light of pre-season expectations and how the outlook of the program looks.
