The fifth annual SoundMind SoundBody High School Seven-on-Seven Showcase took place at Wayne State University in Detroit on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, with several Michigan high school teams in attendance.

At the event, Spartans Illustrated caught up with three-star wide receiver Kamren Flowers, three-star athlete Elijah Dotson and four-star defensive end Xavier Newsom — three top-10 prospects in the state of Michigan for the 2025 cycle— to get updates on their recruitments.