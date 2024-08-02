Today makes it officially official that the long anticipated union between the Big Ten and new members UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington has finally arrived. Aug. 2 marks the day the four new members have formally joined the league to make the traditionally midwestern conference now span coast to coast.

With four new members of the Big Ten come four new football stadium venues. While the Spartans have historically played games at all four before, it still presents the perfect moment for another list showing the brief history and capacity of each stadium.

So without further ado, here are all 18 presently being used this fall as the official home venues listed from biggest to smallest, with one obvious exception of the worst for last.