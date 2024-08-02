Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

The Definitive New Big Ten Football Stadium List

A Big Ten logo on the field before the Big Ten Conference football championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium; Dec 5, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA.
A Big Ten logo on the field before the Big Ten Conference football championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium; Dec 5, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA. (© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Knight • Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
@KAjaxKnight
Native Michigander & Hillsdale graduate who has covered MSU athletics since 2020 & fan since childhood. Lived in DC since 2011, husband to a Neb. guy, beagle dad, transportation policy work by day.

Today makes it officially official that the long anticipated union between the Big Ten and new members UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington has finally arrived. Aug. 2 marks the day the four new members have formally joined the league to make the traditionally midwestern conference now span coast to coast.

With four new members of the Big Ten come four new football stadium venues. While the Spartans have historically played games at all four before, it still presents the perfect moment for another list showing the brief history and capacity of each stadium.

So without further ado, here are all 18 presently being used this fall as the official home venues listed from biggest to smallest, with one obvious exception of the worst for last.

Advertisement

2. Beaver Stadium

The Penn State Nittany Lions run onto the field to play Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
The Penn State Nittany Lions run onto the field to play Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1960
Additions: 1969, 1972, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1985, 1991, 2001
Current Capacity: 106,572

3. Ohio Stadium

hio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium; April 13, 2024.
hio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium; April 13, 2024. (© Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1922
Additions: 2001, 2007, 2014, 2020
Current Capacity: 102,780

4. Rose Bowl

After a drought of 26 years, Michigan State's football team and fans finally made the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2014.
After a drought of 26 years, Michigan State's football team and fans finally made the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2014. (© Rod Sanford | Lansing State Journal)

Built: 1923
Additions: 1928, 1931, 1949, 1950, 1961, 1972, 1991, 2011
Current Capacity: 90,888

5. Memorial Stadium (Nebraska version)

Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A general view of the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A general view of the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. (© Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports)

Built: 1923
Additions: 1694, 1695, 1966, 1967, 1972, 1980, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2013, 2015, 2017
Current Capacity: 85,458

6. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

General view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle entrance and Olympic torch and cauldron and the Olympic gateway nude bronze statues of water polo player Terry Schroeder and long jumper Jennifer Innis.
General view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle entrance and Olympic torch and cauldron and the Olympic gateway nude bronze statues of water polo player Terry Schroeder and long jumper Jennifer Innis. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Built: 1923
Additions: 1930, 1964, 1978, 1993, 1995, 2019
Capacity: 77,500

7. Camp Randall Stadium

The Wisconsin Band takes the field during pregame festivities ahead of the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, Oct. 12, 2019.
The Wisconsin Band takes the field during pregame festivities ahead of the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, Oct. 12, 2019. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)

Built: 1917
Additions:
Current Capacity: 80,321

8. Spartan Stadium

Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1923
Additions: 1935, 1948, 1956, 1957, 2005, 2021
Current Capacity: 74,866

9. Husky Stadium

Michigan State takes on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium, Sept. 17, 2022.
Michigan State takes on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium, Sept. 17, 2022. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)

Built: 1920
Additions: 1936, 1950, 1968, 1987, 2013
Current Capacity: 70,138

10. Kinnick Stadium

Fans wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1929
Additions: 1956, 1983, 1990, 2006, 2019
Current Capacity: 69,250

11. Ross-Ade Stadium

Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette for Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette for Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers. (© Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1924
Additions: 1930, 1949, 1955, 1964, 1969, 2002, 2023
Current Capacity: 61,441

12. Memorial Stadium (Illinois version)

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players stand for the crowd after a win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players stand for the crowd after a win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. (© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Built: 1923
Additions: 1930, 1967, 1985, 1992, 2008, 2013
Current Capacity: 60,670

13. Autzen Stadium

A pair of F-15 Eagle fighter jets fly over the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
A pair of F-15 Eagle fighter jets fly over the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1967
Additions: 1988, 2002
Current Capacity: 54,000

14. Memorial Stadium (Indiana version)

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Big Ten officials hold the down markers during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.
Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Big Ten officials hold the down markers during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Built: 1960
Additions: 1969, 2003, 2016, 2009
Current Capacity: 52,626

15. SHI Stadium

Michigan State takes on Rutgers at SHI Stadium, Oct. 9, 2021.
Michigan State takes on Rutgers at SHI Stadium, Oct. 9, 2021. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)

Built: 1994
Additions: 2009
Current Capacity: 52,454

16. SECU Stadium

Michigan State visits College Park, Maryland to take on the Maryland Terrapins, Oct. 1, 2022.
Michigan State visits College Park, Maryland to take on the Maryland Terrapins, Oct. 1, 2022. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)

Built: 1950
Additions: 1995, 2002, 2008
Current Capacity: 51, 802

17. Huntington Bank Stadium

The Minnesota band takes the field ahead of Michigan State versus Minnesota, Oct. 28, 2023.
The Minnesota band takes the field ahead of Michigan State versus Minnesota, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)

Built: 2009
Additions: Temporary stands for 2014-2015 for the Vikings since removed
Current Capacity: 50,805

18.  Lanny and Sharon Martin athletics facility

Built: 2014
Additions: N/A
Current Capacity: Up to 15,000

1. Michigan Stadium

July 11, 2008; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Aerial view as renovations are made to the University of Michigan Stadium. The renovations will include a new media press box, suites and club seating.
July 11, 2008; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Aerial view as renovations are made to the University of Michigan Stadium. The renovations will include a new media press box, suites and club seating. (© Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)

Built: 1927
Additions: 1928, 1949, 1956, 1973, 1992, 1998, 2010, 2022
Current Capacity: 107,601

One clarification note is that "additions" in my list is any listed renovation that resulted in either an increase or decrease in overall capacity of the stadium. Alterations such as lighting, restrooms, video or score boards, or turf changes were not included in this category.

An additional detail that this list is strictly the primary home field/stadium of a team for 2024. As Northwestern is currently rebuilding Ryan Field from scratch having demolished it this summer, the Wildcats are primarily playing at a temporary venue on campus in addition to other locations when available. For simplicity, I am using the primary location of the temporary on-campus facility.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement