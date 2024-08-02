Today makes it officially official that the long anticipated union between the Big Ten and new members UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington has finally arrived. Aug. 2 marks the day the four new members have formally joined the league to make the traditionally midwestern conference now span coast to coast.
With four new members of the Big Ten come four new football stadium venues. While the Spartans have historically played games at all four before, it still presents the perfect moment for another list showing the brief history and capacity of each stadium.
So without further ado, here are all 18 presently being used this fall as the official home venues listed from biggest to smallest, with one obvious exception of the worst for last.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2. Beaver Stadium
The Penn State Nittany Lions run onto the field to play Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1960
Additions: 1969, 1972, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1985, 1991, 2001 Current Capacity: 106,572 3. Ohio Stadium
hio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium; April 13, 2024. (© Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1922
Additions: 2001, 2007, 2014, 2020 Current Capacity: 102,780 4. Rose Bowl
After a drought of 26 years, Michigan State's football team and fans finally made the trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2014. (© Rod Sanford | Lansing State Journal)
Built: 1923
Additions: 1928, 1931, 1949, 1950, 1961, 1972, 1991, 2011 Current Capacity: 90,888 5. Memorial Stadium (Nebraska version)
Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A general view of the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. (© Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports)
Built: 1923
Additions: 1694, 1695, 1966, 1967, 1972, 1980, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2013, 2015, 2017 Current Capacity: 85,458 6. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
General view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle entrance and Olympic torch and cauldron and the Olympic gateway nude bronze statues of water polo player Terry Schroeder and long jumper Jennifer Innis. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Built: 1923
Additions: 1930, 1964, 1978, 1993, 1995, 2019 Capacity: 77,500 7. Camp Randall Stadium
The Wisconsin Band takes the field during pregame festivities ahead of the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, Oct. 12, 2019. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)
Built: 1917
Additions: Current Capacity: 80,321 8. Spartan Stadium
Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1923
Additions: 1935, 1948, 1956, 1957, 2005, 2021 Current Capacity: 74,866 9. Husky Stadium
Michigan State takes on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium, Sept. 17, 2022. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)
Built: 1920
Additions: 1936, 1950, 1968, 1987, 2013 Current Capacity: 70,138 10. Kinnick Stadium
Fans wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the Crossover at Kinnick women's basketball scrimmage between Iowa and DePaul, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1929
Additions: 1956, 1983, 1990, 2006, 2019 Current Capacity: 69,250 11. Ross-Ade Stadium
Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette for Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers. (© Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1924
Additions: 1930, 1949, 1955, 1964, 1969, 2002, 2023 Current Capacity: 61,441 12. Memorial Stadium (Illinois version)
Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players stand for the crowd after a win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. (© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
Built: 1923
Additions: 1930, 1967, 1985, 1992, 2008, 2013 Current Capacity: 60,670 13. Autzen Stadium
A pair of F-15 Eagle fighter jets fly over the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1967
Additions: 1988, 2002 Current Capacity: 54,000 14. Memorial Stadium (Indiana version)
Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Big Ten officials hold the down markers during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Built: 1960
Additions: 1969, 2003, 2016, 2009 Current Capacity: 52,626 15. SHI Stadium
Michigan State takes on Rutgers at SHI Stadium, Oct. 9, 2021. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)
Built: 1994
Additions: 2009 Current Capacity: 52,454 16. SECU Stadium
Michigan State visits College Park, Maryland to take on the Maryland Terrapins, Oct. 1, 2022. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)
Built: 1950
Additions: 1995, 2002, 2008 Current Capacity: 51, 802 17. Huntington Bank Stadium
The Minnesota band takes the field ahead of Michigan State versus Minnesota, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kevin Knight/Spartans Illustrated)
Built: 2009
Additions: Temporary stands for 2014-2015 for the Vikings since removed Current Capacity: 50,805 18.
Lanny and Sharon Martin athletics facility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Built: 2014
Additions: N/A Current Capacity: Up to 15,000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1. Michigan Stadium
July 11, 2008; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Aerial view as renovations are made to the University of Michigan Stadium. The renovations will include a new media press box, suites and club seating. (© Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports)
Built: 1927
Additions: 1928, 1949, 1956, 1973, 1992, 1998, 2010, 2022 Current Capacity: 107,601
One clarification note is that "additions" in my list is any listed renovation that resulted in either an increase or decrease in overall capacity of the stadium. Alterations such as lighting, restrooms, video or score boards, or turf changes were not included in this category.
An additional detail that this list is strictly the primary home field/stadium of a team for 2024. As Northwestern is currently rebuilding Ryan Field from scratch having demolished it this summer, the Wildcats are primarily playing at a temporary venue on campus in addition to other locations when available. For simplicity, I am using the primary location of the temporary on-campus facility.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking
. here
You can also follow us on
, Twitter , Facebook Threads, TikTok, and . Instagram
For video content, including our
podcast, find us on Red Cedar Radar and consider subscribing. YouTube