SpartanMag.com

Junior point guard Jamal Shead has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks, and his high school team has followed suit.

The 6-foot-1 Shead led Manor (TX) High School to its first Region Championship in school history on Saturday, five days after playing in front of Michigan State associate head coach Dwayne Stephens.

During Saturday Region III semifinals, Shead (pronounced Shedd) had a team-high 15 points in a Manor High’s 49-46 victory over Pflugerville Connally. Shead had a late steal to seal the victory.

Shead’s Manor High team is 29-10, and was unranked in the final state-wide high school poll, but will play in the state semifinals for the first time in school history, on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It’s his first year at Manor High and the junior is making a big impact.

On Friday, Shead had a triple-double (19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) vs. No. 12-ranked Fort Bend Hightower.

Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson watched his triple-double performance, as did Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

Three days earlier, with Stephens watching, Shead scored 28 points (10 in the 4th quarter) in Manor’s 46-41 win over Cedar Park in the quarterfinal round of the Texas Class 5A Regional III Basketball Playoffs

Stephens watched Shead hit two three-pointers in the final minutes, including the game-winner with 1:30 to play to give the Mustangs a one-point lead they would never relinquish.

Shead has offers from Houston, Texas A&M, Colorado State and others. Insiders indicate that Texas Tech is close to offering.

Michigan State has not yet offered. Michigan State is also recruiting Flint standout Jalen Terry for 2020. Terry and Shead are different types of guards and there conceivably could be room for both players.

SpartanMag interviewed Shead after his performance in front of Stephens:

On his mindset going into the 4th quarter:



“We needed a spark so we talked to each other. We locked down on defense and we locked in. We did whatever we had to do to win this game. I’m proud of my teammates. We shut down on that last defensive possessions and we got the ball back after four or five crazy shots. I’m glad we just pulled it off and we go to move on.”

On having Michigan State Associate HC Dwayne Stephens in attendance tonight: “It was a little pressure. But I had to focus on the game and had to get my team to the fourth round and we pulled it off in a close one against a good Cedar Park team and I’m just happy we could do it.”

Did you get the chance to talk to Coach Stephens before the game?

“No sir. But he was there. I saw him and I’m glad he was here to see us win.”

What does Michigan State say they like about your game:

“They just said they were interested. I’ve talked to the whole coaching staff and I like their program and I’m excited to continue our recruitment.”

Other schools looking at you right now:

“Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Colorado State, SMU, Houston.”

Jim Comparoni contributed to this report.