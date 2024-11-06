Advertisement

2027 RB Jance Henry enjoys Michigan State visit, planning return trip

2027 RB Jance Henry enjoys Michigan State visit, planning return trip

Rising 2027 running back Jance Henry breaks down his trip to MSU and what he is looking for in a school.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Jase Richardson's basketball IQ, 'feel' showcased in MSU's win vs. Monmouth

Jase Richardson's basketball IQ, 'feel' showcased in MSU's win vs. Monmouth

True freshman guard Jase Richardson was one of two Spartans to score in double figures on Monday.

 • Brendan Moore
Port Huron 2026 CB Amir Morelan talks visit to Michigan State

Port Huron 2026 CB Amir Morelan talks visit to Michigan State

Class of 2026, in-state two-star cornerback Amir Morelan breaks down his most recent visit to Michigan State.

 • Lee Wardlaw
Michigan State opens up 2024-25 season with an 81-57 victory over Monmouth

Michigan State opens up 2024-25 season with an 81-57 victory over Monmouth

The Michigan State Spartans opened the 2024-2025 campaign with a 81-57 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

 • Carter Elliott
Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Michigan State opens its regular season vs. Monmouth. Stay tuned to the game thread for live updates and discussion.

 • Brendan Moore

Premium content
Premium content
Published Nov 6, 2024
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: IS MSU HOOPS BACK?
Jonah and Abby Wilson
Michigan State Basketball wins its season opener with a lot of signs for optimism. Abby and Jonah share the encouraging signs after game one and what surprised them with the Spartans.

Then in the "We Got It Covered Segment" the differences between Flagrant 1 and 2 fouls are broken down. In the final segment MSU's embarrassing football loss vs Indiana is discussed.

Watch:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Listen on Spotify:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

