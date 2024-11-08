A few programs are standing out early for 2028 defensive back Phoenix Evans

Evans spoke with Rivals to provide his thoughts on the Michigan State offer, and detailed where things stand in the beginning stages of his recruitment.

He has been taking some fall visits, and has more trips coming up as the 2024 regular season approaches its conclusion.

While it is far too early in the process for Evans to narrow down his options, there are a few programs standing out for the Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) prospect.

Michigan State is the latest program to offer rising 2028 athlete/cornerback Phoenix Evans , and his total scholarship offer count has quickly reached a dozen.

While Evans is being primarily recruited as a cornerback, it was Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins who spoke with Evans' position coach and recruiting coordinator at Don Bosco, Markell Harrison, to extend the offer.

Hawkins handles Michigan State's recruiting in New Jersey and visited Don Bosco in person on Thursday. Evans has not yet been able to speak with Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams or cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, but Hawkins was able to get the relationship rolling between the Spartans and Evans.

"It felt great to get a Michigan State offer," Evans said. "I was excited to get another Big Ten offer."

While things are brand new and Evans is just beginning to learn about the Spartans, he is already plenty familiar with certain aspects of the Michigan State program, including its heated in-state rivalry with Michigan. He is eager to learn more about MSU.

"I know about the in-state rivalry (with Michigan) for the Paul Bunyan Trophy," he said about Michigan State. "I want to learn more about their defensive history of the program, and I’d like to learn more about their defensive schemes."

As a 2028 prospect, the amount of contact coaches can have directly with Evans is severely limited. The next step, of course, would be for Michigan State to bring Evans to East Lansing for a visit. This is something that Evans hopes he can make happen relatively soon.

"I would love to visit Michigan State in the near future," Evans explained.