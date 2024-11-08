No. 4 MSU Hockey opens Big Ten play with a 4-2 win over No. 13 Ohio State

Michigan State celebrates a win. (Photo by © Matthew Dae Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The No. 4 Michigan State hockey team opened Big Ten conference play at Munn Ice Arena against the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes for a top-15 matchup. The Spartans defeated the Buckeyes 4-2 to break Ohio State’s unbeaten streak courtesy of a strong first two periods. “I thought we were pretty good for those first two periods,” MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said. “I thought in the third just like every good team they are going to push and we had to hang in there. (Goaltender) Trey (Augustine) made some saves for us, it was awesome. I thought the crowd was into it.” The Spartans opened the game with two first-period goals as graduate defenseman Nicklas Andrews began the scoring finding the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

Senior forward Red Savage added a goal with a beautiful tip-in shot to give MSU a 2-0 lead after one period of play. MSU getting off to a fast start proved to be crucial in the nail-biting 4-2 victory.

“You always want to play with the lead it’s always a little more fun than trying to play catchup,” Andrews said. “We came out strong. I thought our first two periods were really good and I think it fed off getting that first one.” Entering the second period, the Spartans started on the penalty kill. MSU picked up right where it left off as junior forward Daniel Russell scored a shorthanded goal 31 seconds into the period.

Russell talked about the importance of taking advantage of their opponents early on in the period. “We try to play the whole game super hard but there’s definitely a tempt to go right off the hop, right off the draw,” said Russell. The Buckeyes traded a goal with the Spartans in the second period with junior forward Davis Burnside putting the Buckeyes on the score sheet with a goal late in the second period. The Buckeyes wouldn’t go away without a fight as graduate forward Patrick Guzzo scored with eight minutes to play in the third period to cut the MSU lead to 3-2. Buckeye senior goalie Logan Terness was pulled with over two minutes to play. The Spartans took advantage of the empty net as senior defenseman David Gucciardi launched it in the net to add the finishing touches to a 4-2 MSU win. Sophomore goalie Trey Augustine was impressive in net for the Spartans recording 22 saves including crucial stops on Buckeye breakaways and saves down the stretch.

With the Buckeyes being able to rally from a 3-0 deficit, Nightingale stressed the importance of the Spartans doing a better job at closing out games in the third period moving forward. “We got to do a better job throughout the third, you’re playing a good team though,” he said. “I’m sure their conversation after the second was they want to get going and they definitely did and had some great opportunities, but it was a little bit of bend don’t break. Those are good qualities to have we just want to make sure we control the game more.” The Spartans will look to complete the series sweep against the Buckeyes on Saturday night. Puck drop from Munn Ice Arena is set for 6 p.m.