Talking business school, football, program culture w/ 2026 DB Darrell Carey

Darrell Carey is an exciting 6-foot-3, 180-pound three-star safety of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland who has 20 offers, including from big-name Power Four programs such as Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

And his offer sheet now also includes Michigan State, who tendered him on Jan. 21.

Carey went into detail about the Spartans and what makes them stand out in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated.

Carey heard of his offer via a phone call with safeties’ coach James Adams, during which the pair was able to share a great conversation.

“(Adams) said, ‘what are you looking for in a school?’" Carey said. "I said that I was looking for a business program because I want to invest my money," Carey said.

The Spartans’ assistant was able to sell him on State’s highly-ranked Eli Broad College of Business.