To get ready for the upcoming season, SpartanMag.com is taking a close look at key areas of the team. Today, we examine the quarterback position.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s goal of a championship season in 2018 rests, to a large degree, on the capable shoulders of starting quarterback Brian Lewerke, a seasoned playmaker and leader, who guided the Spartans to a 10-win campaign as a sophomore.

If Lewerke makes a reasonable jump in his progression as a junior, he can be every bit as effective as preceding Dantonio era standouts such as Connor Cook (Oakland Raiders) and Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings).

And given his willingness to run the football, and his effectiveness as a ball carrier, Lewerke may have an opportunity to be even more effective than Cousins and Cook at this level of football.