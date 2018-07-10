State of the Program: Michigan State's Quarterbacks
To get ready for the upcoming season, SpartanMag.com is taking a close look at key areas of the team. Today, we examine the quarterback position.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s goal of a championship season in 2018 rests, to a large degree, on the capable shoulders of starting quarterback Brian Lewerke, a seasoned playmaker and leader, who guided the Spartans to a 10-win campaign as a sophomore.
If Lewerke makes a reasonable jump in his progression as a junior, he can be every bit as effective as preceding Dantonio era standouts such as Connor Cook (Oakland Raiders) and Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings).
And given his willingness to run the football, and his effectiveness as a ball carrier, Lewerke may have an opportunity to be even more effective than Cousins and Cook at this level of football.
THE GOOD
With a top-shelf playmaker under center in Lewerke (6-3, 215, Jr., Phoenix, AZ, Pinnacle), proven playmakers at wide receiver and running back, and an improved offensive line, quarterback is a position of strength for Michigan State. If Lewerke stays healthy, Michigan State should have an opportunity to win any time it takes the field.
THE BAD
Lack of experience behind Lewerke is the biggest area of concern at quarterback following the graduation of Damion Terry, a team-first back-up capable of pitching relief innings when necessary.
Redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi (6-3, 219, R-Fr, Clive, IA, Valley), and Theo Day (6-5, 217, Fr., Canton, MI, Divine Child) are promising youngsters, but neither possess game experience.
As a result, serious injury to Lewerke could substantially diminish Michigan State’s status as a contender in the ultra-competitive Big Ten East.
“Both of those guys have the ability, they have good arms, and they’re major college quarterbacks,” Mark Dantonio said. “And you’re going to see them continue to develop.”
THE X-FACTOR
Lewerke’s health is the ultimate X-factor at quarterback in 2018. And given his importance to the offense, steps must bet taken to minimize his exposure to risk via designed runs and quarterback scrambles.
That's easier said than done.
Part of what makes Lewerke effective as the leader of Michigan State’s offense is his competitive fire, and his willingness to put his body on the line for his teammates. As such, it would be a mistake to handcuff his ability to make plays with either his arm or his feet.
