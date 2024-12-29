Spittin' Chiclets showcased Michigan State Hockey: Here's why that matters

If you haven't heard about the very popular hockey podcast hosted by Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney called Spittin' Chiclets, let me fill you in. The podcast - one of the most popular in the world - was started by ex NHL-er Ryan Whitney, Barstool blogger Rear Admiral, and show producer Mike Grinnell in 2016, but really gained popularity in recent years when ex-NHL tough guy and current NHL on TNT member Paul Bissonnette joined the show full time. These guys have turned their podcast into a social media monster providing content in all sorts of ways, from sandbaggers to their newest show, Chiclets University.

Chiclets University is hosted by Mike Grinnell and highlights different popular hockey universities by taking the viewer through the whole college hockey experience at that school. The first episode of Chiclets University aired on March 1, 2023, when the crew toured Arizona State University with son of former NHL-er, Josh Doan. The video had over 400,000 views and the crew decided to continue this series. Since then, there have been eight episodes aired, with MIchigan State being the most recent.

What significance does this bring to the university and this hockey team, you might ask? Spittin' Chiclets is very popular with the younger generation and these videos have major impact on recruits and their decisions on what university they decide to attend.

Due to the recent turnaround of the program - and the renovation of Munn Ice Arena - MSU is an attractive university for any recruit and that was highlighted in this video. Mike Grinnell tags along with captain Red Savage and Isaac "Iceman" Howard. The crew also meets up with MSU head basketball coach Tom Izzo (who was acclaimed as "Jesus" by Mike Grinnell). Izzo can't help smiling when talking about his love for the university and especially the hockey team and his relationship with head hockey coach Adam Nightingale.

Not only does this exposure provide a boost for recruiting but also the Michigan State hockey brand itself. The No. 1 ranked Michigan State hockey team has always been looked at as a top tier organization in college hockey, but the recent success of the team paired with the renovations done on the facilities has only improved their reputation. The facilities and how players are treated are main highlights of this video and are great for the Michigan State hockey team.

The Spartans look to carry the momentum that they have gained throughout the first half of the season into the GLI tournament in Grand Rapids this week and retain that label as the number one team in the nation. Watch the episode here: