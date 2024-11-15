Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. Illinois

© Dale Young-Imagn Images (Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)

After a couple of losses in a row, Michigan State will look to get back on track at Illinois on Saturday (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1). The Spartans are just about a field goal underdog in the game, as Illinois is also coming off of consecutive losses. Both teams also had by weeks last week. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and gives predictions for this weekend's game.



David Harns

Michigan State 30, Illinois 20

I see this game very similarly to the Maryland game. A road Big Ten game, but not really a tough environment. It'll be a business trip after a bye week and the Spartans will be ready. MSU pulls off the first of three wins to close the regular season.

Ryan O'Bleness

Illinois 27, Michigan State 24

Both teams are coming off of bye weeks and both teams are currently riding two-game losing streaks. Both squads are also dealing with some key injuries, but we’ll see who is available come Saturday. I expect Michigan State to come into this game focused and energized following the bye week, and the coaches will have a strong game plan. MSU and Illinois are fairly evenly matched, and I expect a closely-contested throughout. The team that wins the turnover battle and can run the ball more effectively will likely come out victorious in this one. Against a weak Illinois run defense, I think the Spartans show improvement in the ground game on Saturday, but giving the ball away remain an issue for this MSU team. Playing at home, I’ll give the Fighting Illini the slight edge in this game. MSU drops this one before winning its final two games of the regular season versus Purdue and Rutgers, respectively, to qualify for a bowl game.

Paul Fanson

Illinois 26, Michigan State 20

I am going to once again take the easy way out and go with my computer's prediction instead of my gut. Based on the overall season trend, it is a safe bet that the Spartans will play a competitive game, but will find a way to make a critical error late in the game or will have just one too many drives that stalls on the 15-yard line to lose by one possession. That said, there is absolutely no reason why the Spartans should lose this game. Illinois is honestly no better than Maryland, Boston College or Michigan. Michigan State should have beaten all three of those teams. Instead, the Spartans only beat one. If MSU can play at a level approaching what it displayed against Iowa, I think the Green and White win going away. But will the Spartans do that, especially on the road? My heart and my gut want to say yes, but my head and my computer say no.

Kevin Knight

Illinois 28, Michigan State 15

The Spartans will get bowl eligibility this season, but first they'll make sure fans hearts are tested as thoroughly as possible in the path to get there. A tough Illini team proves too much for this team despite the bye week.

Brendan Moore

Michigan State 24, Illinois 20

What has Michigan State struggled with this season? Red zone offense and generating sacks. I have good news for the Spartans. Illinois is 105th in the nation in red zone defense and the Fighting Illini allow 3.1 sacks per game (tied for 116th in FBS). Michigan State has a realistic opportunity to right its wrongs this Saturday. Michigan State played its best game of the season after its last bye week, so there is proof to the pudding. The Spartans won’t play mistake free, but Illinois is not a team that has the offensive firepower to outpace Michigan State. I like Michigan State to pull of the upset on the road.

Zach Manning

Illinois 27, Michigan State 14

After the last couple of weeks, I don't have much confidence in MSU's ability to provide consistent offense. On the road, the Spartans fall behind early and find themselves passing most of the game. Quarterback Aidan Chiles makes some plays, but not enough to pick up a road win.

Evan Bartlett

Michigan State 26, Illinois 20

I feel like this game will play a lot like the Iowa game. Illinois is solid defensively, and so are the Spartans. I expect both kickers to make an impact, MSU's Jonathan Kim more so. I don’t know if we will see an MSU kicker have the game Kim did against Iowa (6-for-7 on field goals), but the Spartans have had to rely on him heavily this season. In a close, gritty, hard-nosed football game, Kim will seal the deal with four field goals due to stalled offensive drives. I think tight end Jack Velling catches the tight ends’ first touchdown past of the season too. Coming off of a bye week, the Spartans will be refreshed, similar to how they were against Iowa.

Jay Yaney

Michigan State 31, Illinois 21

I like the Spartans coming off of a bye week. Look for the MSU defense to get back on the sack track as the Illini haven't protected the quarterback very well this season. The offensive line took a big step after the last bye week. I'm hoping they come out the same way this time. The motivation to be bowl eligible (at least getting a game closer) will carry this team to a solid road victory.