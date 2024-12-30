Spartans advance to GLI Final; Tough rematch with Western Michigan awaits

The Spartans and fans celebrate the Isaac Howard (22) goal against Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: © Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 2-0 score doesn't typically speak of a relaxing victory, however it was hard for Spartan fans to ever feel threatened Sunday as the No. 1 ranked Michigan State Spartans bested the Northern Michigan Wildcats in the opening round of the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Wildcats, now 1-17-1 on the season, appeared to have struck first just four minutes into the game, before the goal was waived off due to the puck being kicked into the net. The Spartans would also have a goal wiped off due to a kicked puck, before having the first goal of the game stick at 10:27 of the opening frame when Karsen Dorwart put home a rebound.

Just over two minutes later, Isaac Howard pushed the lead to 2-0 on a breakaway goal. The Spartans dominated play the rest of the way but could not put an additional goal past Wildcats senior goaltender Ryan Ouellette, who was excellent in turning away 39 shots in defeat. Across the ice, sophomore Luca Di Pasquo - in net covering for normal starter Trey Augustine, who is playing with Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Ottawa - recorded his second straight shutout this season, making 16 saves for the Spartans. The level of competition will jump considerably in the GLI Final Monday night for Di Pasquo, who has surrendered just one goal in three starts this season against Canisius, Lindenwood, and NMU.

On the season, Di Pasquo has seen just 49 shots against him (for context: MSU threw 41 at NMU Sunday night) and it is expected that Western Michigan will test Di Pasquo with at least 25+ shots on Monday night. Sunday may not have been the blowout fans were hoping for, but it was a perfect game to avoid any traps. The Spartans (and Wildcats) avoided taking a penalty all game, there were no injuries, the rust is shaken off for the Spartans after a holiday break, and there is enough on the line today for both teams. The Spartans will come out ready for a top 10 battle with a trophy on the line.