SpartanMag LIVE! Hoop Media Day & Michigan vs Michigan State
East Lansing, Mich. - In this week's edition of SpartanMag LIVE!, Paul Konyndyk joins Jim Comparoni to compare notes from Thursday' MSU basketball Media Day.
Also, Comparoni fields questions on:
* Michigan State's pass defense vs Michigan's passing game.
* Can Michigan State contain Michigan's run game?
* Jayden Reed as a decoy?
* Keys to victory for Michigan State vs Michigan.
* Michigan State freshman DBs.
* Personal fouls from Jarrett Horst and Michael Fletcher.
* The recruitments of Keshawn Martin, Trae Waynes and Bennie Fowler.
And more.