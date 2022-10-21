East Lansing, Mich. - In this week's edition of SpartanMag LIVE!, Paul Konyndyk joins Jim Comparoni to compare notes from Thursday' MSU basketball Media Day.

Also, Comparoni fields questions on:

* Michigan State's pass defense vs Michigan's passing game.

* Can Michigan State contain Michigan's run game?

* Jayden Reed as a decoy?

* Keys to victory for Michigan State vs Michigan.

* Michigan State freshman DBs.

* Personal fouls from Jarrett Horst and Michael Fletcher.

* The recruitments of Keshawn Martin, Trae Waynes and Bennie Fowler.

And more.