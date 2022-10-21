News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-21 11:36:05 -0500') }} football Edit

SpartanMag LIVE! Hoop Media Day & Michigan vs Michigan State

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - In this week's edition of SpartanMag LIVE!, Paul Konyndyk joins Jim Comparoni to compare notes from Thursday' MSU basketball Media Day.

Also, Comparoni fields questions on:

* Michigan State's pass defense vs Michigan's passing game.

* Can Michigan State contain Michigan's run game?

* Jayden Reed as a decoy?

* Keys to victory for Michigan State vs Michigan.

* Michigan State freshman DBs.

* Personal fouls from Jarrett Horst and Michael Fletcher.

* The recruitments of Keshawn Martin, Trae Waynes and Bennie Fowler.

And more.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}