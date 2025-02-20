It's a top 15 match-up in Ann Arbor: Michigan State visits Michigan

On Friday night, No. 14 Michigan State basketball will face off against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The MSU-UM basketball rivalry has been among the most intense in college basketball recently, providing countless memorable moments. This will be the first time since 2020, though, that the rivalry game features both teams ranked in the top 15. With the Spartans being a half-game behind the Wolverines with a 12-3 conference record and the Wolverines with a 12-2 conference record, this game will determine control of first place in the Big Ten. Michigan State Depth Chart and State of the Team 1- Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 3- Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4- Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) 5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt) The Spartans are coming off an impressive 75-66 win over the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night. Four Spartans scored in double figures in the win with freshman guard Jase Richardson leading the charge with 12 points. Senior forward Frankie Fidler added 11 points, while senior guard Jaden Akins and sophomore forward Coen Carr each added 10 points.

Feb 18, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates after a Purdue Boilermakers foul that knocked him to the floor during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images

Jase Richardson has emerged as an every-game starter for the Spartans. Since his first start against Oregon on Feb. 8, where he recorded a career-high 29 points, Richardson has scored in double figures in every game he has played. The freshman guard is averaging 10.4 points per game. A player to watch in this game against the Wolverines is junior forward Jaxon Kohler. The last time the Spartans went on the road, they faced Illinois. Kohler was the difference maker recording 23 points and hitting four three-pointers. The Spartans' team motto this year has been “strength in numbers” as MSU has been able to rely on several different players each game to help them earn wins, something that was missing last season. Redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., junior guard Tre Holloman, senior guard Jaden Akins, and sophomore forward Coen Carr are among the many on this Spartans team who have seen significant growth this season. Michigan Depth Chart and State of the Team: 1- Tre Donaldson (6’3” Jr.) 2- Rubin Jones (6’5” Sr.) 3- Nimari Burnett (6’ 5” Sr.), Roddy Gayle Jr. (6’5” Jr.) 4- Danny Wolf (7’0” Jr.), Will Tschetter (6’8” Sr.) 5- Vladislav Goldin (7’1” Sr.) First-year head coach Dusty May has turned Michigan into a Big Ten championship contender in one year. It’s hard to believe that a year ago at this time, the Wolverines were experiencing one of their worst seasons in program history and finished at the bottom of the Big Ten with an 8-24 record and the firing of Juwan Howard. Michigan has risen from the ashes this season; much of that is courtesy of the big-man duo of Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf. Goldin arrived in Ann Arbor with Coach May from Florida Atlantic, who led the Owls to an appearance in the 2023 Final Four. Goldin leads the Wolverines in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. Danny Wolf, a transfer from Yale, leads the team in rebounding, averaging 10 boards per game. Other players to look out for in Friday night's showdown are former Auburn guard Tre Donaldson and former Alabama guard Nimari Barnett, who have continued improving since transferring to the Wolverines.

Feb 18, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) drives past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images

Game Preview and Prediction Michigan is undefeated at Crisler Center this season and, like Purdue did on Feb. 11, MSU will give the Wolverines their biggest challenge in maintaining their undefeated record at home. The Spartans have a 5-2 record away record this season. The biggest key in this game will be three-point shooting and turnovers. Michigan is a great team all around but its biggest weakness has been taking care of the basketball. MSU, on the other hand, ranks at the bottom of the country in three-point shooting percentage, with a team average of 29.2 percent. Prediction This game will be a back-and-forth battle, but in the end, the Wolverines will capitalize in the final stretch with a series of game-clinching three-pointers to secure a statement win in May’s first appearance in the rivalry game. Michigan 83, Michigan State 76

