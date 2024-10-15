Spartan football is a family affair for Momma Hall and her son, Jordan Hall

One section of friends and family of Jordan Hall during Michigan State's 27-24 victory over Maryland. There wasn't room enough for them all in this area of the stadium. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans IIlustrated

Michigan State was leading Maryland at the half, 17-14, and Cyreeta Hall had some checking in to do. Up the many back and forth ramps she went, moving from the 200 level to the 300 level of SECU Stadium. She had dozens of people to check in on -- dozens of family and friends who were seeing her son, Jordan, play in person for the first time in his collegiate career. That's what happens when your boy's school plays an away game at a Big Ten university 75 minutes from where he lived as a young man. Cyreeta -- Momma Hall as she is known to her 3,000+ X (Twitter) followers -- had made all the arrangements and was enjoying the fruits of her labor. "I am so excited to be here," Hall said at the time. "Everybody is excited to see Jordan out there on the field. This is the only game that's really close to home, so we are all out here together to support him. They're kind of spread out, but we have approximately 56 people here." They came from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. Out of the 56 in attendance, for 35-40 of them it was their first time seeing Jordan play collegiate football in person.

A second section of Jordan Hall's family and friends in College Park, MD in September 2024. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated

"It means a lot to have that support system available to me, especially on an away trip where you don't really know how many Spartan fans are going to be there," Jordan Hall told Spartans Illustrated after the fact. "But it's truly a blessing to have Jordan Hall fans there in the stands to support me."

"M2" (Cyreeta's mom) and "Momma Hall" stand outside the guest ticket window in College Park, MD. The two were the first in line to get their seats for the Spartans victory over the Terrapins. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated

Momma Hall had designed and made custom No. 5 Michigan State Football T-shirts for the occasion, and her and her mom -- and anyone who wanted to -- were sporting them along with their Jordan Hall buttons over their heart.

Momma Hall's mom: "M2" - Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated

Although there were dozens of friends and family at the game, Jordan didn't have a lot of time to spend with them. "It was a business trip," Jordan Hall said afterwards. "I saw my mom before the game getting off the bus and then saw everybody and took some pictures after the game."

Postgame courtesy photo.

Postgame courtesy photo.

Cyreeta has lived in Fredericksburg, Virginia -- about an hour and a half or so south of College Park, Maryland -- since her junior year in high school. A few miles away is James Monroe High School. It's where Jordan got his first experience of hard-nosed football, playing for the Yellow Jackets for his freshman year. "It was a really great time and a great experience, and I met a lot of great people through there (James Monroe High School)," said Jordan. "Some of my best friends to this day, I still talk to from there. It exposed me to varsity football. I learned a lot of things that year, and you know that year ultimately set me up on a foundation to continue to grow in football." Cyreeta says that Jordan performed really well at James Monroe, and that he really liked it there. And it was there that he realized that he had a future in football.

James Monroe High School on September 7, 2024. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated

In order to fully embrace his football future, though, he moved to IMG Academy in Florida where he was a three-time captain with a 4.0 GPA. "Exceptional." That's how Cyreeta explained her son's performance at IMG. With his excellence on and off the field, Jordan caught the eye of the coaching staff at MSU. "He loved the family-oriented atmosphere at Michigan State," Cyreeta said. "They truly welcomed us. It was a no-brainer for him."

James Monroe High School on September 7, 2024. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated

Even with the recent coaching change, Jordan knew Michigan State was where he wanted to be. "Jordan is loyal," Cyreeta said. "He said, 'I'm going to stay, support my teammates that are here.'" Cyreeta sees the new coaching staff as an extension of the atmosphere the Hall family loved about Michigan State. "(The new coaches) seem the same way," Hall said. "Very family-oriented type people. Very welcoming to my family. (It was a) no-brainer to stay." As Jordan traveled all over the country pursuing his football dreams, Cyreeta stayed right where she has been for decades, in a modest home on a tree lined road. But nowadays that home is decked out with green and white.

Cyreeta Hall's home on September 7, 2024. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated (Photo by David Harns/Spartans Illustrated)

Jordan Hall hasn't spent a lot of time lately at the house he grew up in. Football has occupied his time. "I was trying to do the math on this a couple of weeks ago," Jordan explained. "I think I've probably been home, maybe like seven or eight months (total, in the last six or so years). So any time that I get to go home, it's a great feeling seeing some friends and family that I don't get to see often. Spend time with them, because, in most cases, I don't know the exact time I'll be able to see them again, so it's always a great opportunity to go home and do that."

Cyreeta Hall's home on September 7, 2024. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated (Photo by David Harns/Spartans Illustrated)

Jordan loved the fact that his friends and family were able to be there in College Park for him; and he is doing everything he can to be able to support his family one day. "Yeah, they've always been (supportive of) me," Jordan said. "Anything that I've needed growing up through this process, they've been able to provide that. And so now I'm just going to put myself in the best situation to be able to provide for them. Seeing them at the stands, and it's heartwarming for me knowing that I have their upmost support. It really is a blessing to be able to have them in my corner and for them and for other people to know the experience and the relationship that we have together." There is one special person that sticks out in that group, though, and she goes by Momma Hall across social media. She personifies the Spartan moms who Spartan Nation has come to know and love -- and Jordan loves to see his mom get the credit he thinks she deserves.

Postgame courtesy photo.

"My mom, she did a lot of the caretaking (while I was) growing up," Jordan said. "Her being able to get that recognition (on social media) is heartwarming to me. For people to know the sacrifices that she has made -- and along with everybody at that game -- I just wanted to highlight her, but everybody at that game has played their part in my growth and my development, and I appreciate them for that." As for her perspective, Momma Hall thanks all of her followers and shouts our her relentlessly positive perspective. "Thank you for following," she said. "Always gotta keep it positive. I love you guys and thank you for supporting my son. 100%."