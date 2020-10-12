SpartanMag - Radar '24: Southfield A&T QB Isaiah Marshall talks early interest

Southfield A&T 2024 QB Isaiah Marshall has emerged early as one of the best freshman QBs in the country.

The freshman has had a tough start to his high school career, playing two of the best programs in the state in Clarkston and West Bloomfield in the first two weeks of the season, losing by a total of nine points in those two games before a forfeit loss to Lake Orion in week three.

Week four of the high school football season was different for Marshall and the Warriors of Southfield A&T as they came out victorious over Oak Park by a score of 33-6.

"I feel like we started a little slow but our defense kept us in it and as the game went on we started to get our tempo up and play like we can," said Marshall.

Marshall is young but is learning on the fly as the leader of the Southfield A&T offense.

"We had less penalties this game and we were more focused," says Marshall. "In the first game of the season we had three touchdowns called back and staying focused and disciplined really helped us this week to win the game."

As far as recruiting goes, Marshall has been getting attention from colleges since the seventh grade. The attention is nothing new.

"Recruiting has been going good for me," says Marshall. "I really needed three games of high school film to start getting more attention and offers from some different schools. I've just been staying humble and doing my thing."

Marshall has offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Maryland, and Florida Atlantic.

Michigan State and Marshall have had limited contact so far. Marshall said he has started sending film to the coaches to evaluate. Marshall is definitely a name going forward as one of the best prospects in the state of Michigan for the next four years.