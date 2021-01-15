SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: MSU squanders 2-1 lead, loses in OT at Penn State

The potential to notch one of the most satisfying wins of the year quickly devolved into one of the more frustrating losses of the year for Michigan State hockey, Friday night at Penn State as the Nittany Lions beat the Spartans, 3-2, in overtime at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. . Penn State won the overtime faceoff and the Spartans never gained possession in the extra frame. Penn State's Alex Limoges scored :30 seconds into the three-on-three overtime, with a backhand deflection out of mid-air, past Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder, who had played an excellent game to that point. Michigan State came from behind to take a 2-1 early in the third period on a goal by Mitchell Lewandowski, a senior from Clarkston. The Spartans led 2-1 and were on the power play when Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana committed a slashing penalty in the Penn State zone with 2:56 remaining. That changed everything. Cesana, a second-team All-Big Ten, offensive-minded defenseman from Providence, R.I., whacked Limoges on the hands as Limoges briefly looked like he might exit the Penn State zone with speed following a blocked shot. Cesana mildly disputed the call. Michigan State head coach Danton Cole didn’t like any of it. “It’s a bad penalty,” Cole said. “We were on the power play there, you just can’t take that penalty.” Soon, Penn State pulled the goalie and applied pressure six-on-four to get the game-tying goal by Connor MacEachern with 1:10 to play. “Actually, we did a pretty good job (on the six-on-four penalty kill); I think that was their first shot on it,” Cole said. “Stevie (senior forward Brody Stevens) got stuck in front of the net. The puck popped out and he had three guys to cover - the shooter and two receivers. He picked one. And they found the other guy. One more guy on the ice and we’re probably fine there.” Michigan State fell to 5-6-2 overall and 4-6-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State gets one point in the Big Ten standings for losing in overtime; Penn State gets three for winning. Penn State improved to 6-7 overall and 4-7 in Big Ten play. Every team except Minnesota and Wisconsin are sub-.500 in the Big Ten. Michigan State will play at Penn State at 3 p.m. on Saturday. "We darn near had the whole thing killed off," Cole said of the late penalty. "We needed one bounce and didn’t get it, and then anything can happen in three-on-three overtime. "Tough one, but we got a point in the Big Ten and we got a chance tomorrow to make something good happen and have a real good weekend and come out on top and that’s what our job will be tomorrow."

Sophomore Josh Nodler (5-10, 193, Oak Park, Mich.), the center on MSU’s top line, scored his second goal of the year and his second goal in as many games when he tied it at 1-1 with 4:01 left in the second period. Then Lewandowski gave Michigan State the 2-1 lead when he banked a puck off the back of the Penn State goalie early in the third period. At that point, it looked as if MSU’s system was gaining strength and this was going to go down as a workmanlike, come-from-behind, scrappy win for the Spartans. “The third period we were much better in control, we just couldn’t get the third goal,” Cole said. “We had chances. We had some two-on-ones and didn’t make plays. You have to put teams away when you get the chance.”



With 6:15 to play, Michigan State senior Gianluca Esteves, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, blocked a shot and turned it into a two-on-one rush with Stevens. However, they were unable to get a shot on goal as Stevens fired it wide. Prior to the rush, a Penn State defenseman had broken his stick and was operating without at twig. A third Penn State player, MacEachern, hurrying back into the play, slid across the goal mouth to stop an Esteves wrap-around opportunity, and took the net off its moorings for a much-needed whistle stoppage for the Nittany Lions. MacEachern looked to the referee after the play, seemingly worried that he might get called for delay of game for knocking off the goal to end an Michigan State scoring threat. “That would have been a tough call to make but that’s what we all thought on the bench,” Cole said. “We thought it was pretty intentional, but there’s not much you can do about it. He (referee Kenneth Anderson)) didn’t say anything to us. He didn’t come around the bench very much.”

DeRidder, a junior from Fenton, was excellent for 58 minutes, and the final two goals weren’t his fault. DeRidder, who ranks second in the Big Ten in most goaltending categories, was quick with his glove all night. And he made a deflection save on a shorthanded breakaway by Penn State’s Tim Doherty with 11:15 remaining after Michigan State was caught making a line change. As for the game-winning goal, Cole said: “We’ve seen three overtime games this year and three-on-three things happen. We had decent coverage. They threw it there, and a good play by a good player got a tip on it and it went by Drew.”

