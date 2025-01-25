Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Michigan State victory over Rutgers postgame recap

Red Cedar Radar is here, Madison Square Garden style. Kevin and Sydney give a brief recap of Michigan State's win over Rutgers under the bright lights (as security tried to ask them to leave).
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
Red Cedar Radar is here, Madison Square Garden style. Kevin and Sydney give a brief recap of Michigan State's win over Rutgers under the bright lights (as security tried to ask them to leave).
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
Michigan State hosts Michigan for the first time in series history both teams are ranked entering the matchup.
Michigan State hockey hosts Minnesota for a weekend series that will likely define the Big Ten race.
MSU gets things started in the 2026 class, as three-star tight end Joey Caudill committed. He discusses his decision.
Michigan State will have to deal with the distractions of New York City for their game at Madison Square Garden.
As MSU gets prepared for a big home series against Minnesota, we take a look back and forward for the hockey program.
Michigan State hosts Michigan for the first time in series history both teams are ranked entering the matchup.
Michigan State hockey hosts Minnesota for a weekend series that will likely define the Big Ten race.
MSU gets things started in the 2026 class, as three-star tight end Joey Caudill committed. He discusses his decision.