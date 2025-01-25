Advertisement
Published Jan 25, 2025
Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Michigan State victory over Rutgers postgame recap
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
Red Cedar Radar is here, Madison Square Garden style. Kevin and Sydney give a brief recap of Michigan State's win over Rutgers under the bright lights (as security tried to ask them to leave).

Watch:

Listen on Spotify:

Check out our link tree to find more ways to listen!

