Michigan State football's 2023 season gets underway on Friday night against the Central Michigan Chippewas (7 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1). With the season getting underway and the calendar flipping to September, it also means that recruiting is back in full swing.

On Friday, the Spartans are expected to host a small group of prospects on campus for their season opener, which includes several in-state targets. Spartans Illustrated takes a look at which prospects have confirmed their attendance below.