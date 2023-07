After an incredibly busy month of June, and a couple of commitments early in July, things have been much, much quieter month for the Michigan State Spartans over the past couple of weeks. That, of course, is partially by design, as we are currently in the midst of a dead period on the calendar. That dead period will come to a brief end next week before snapping back into effect on Sunday evening; following that, recruits will not be able to visit campus until the season begins.

That being said, as we hit the middle of July, this presents a good opportunity to provide updates on several remaining Michigan State targets, while also looking at who is expected to be on campus next weekend for the Spartan Dawg Con.