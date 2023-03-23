We continue our overview of Michigan State's 2024 recruiting efforts by looking at the Spartans' 12 most targets on the defensive side of the football. If you missed our first article in the series, covering the offensive side of the ball, you can check that out here. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED! Please note that this is not an official big board and may not be exactly how the MSU staff views things as of right now, but instead it is based on our own opinions as well as the intel we have gathered from various sources. With that, here is a look at Michigan State's 12 most important targets on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE END (3)

The first Oklahoma native on the list, but not the last, Sims' recruitment is considered a battle between the Michigan State Spartans and Oklahoma Sooners. TCU and several others are in the mix as well, however. He is coming off a recent visit to MSU as the Spartans kicked off spring practice, which we’ve heard went very well. There were concerns from Michigan State fans regarding the recruitment of Sims following recent changes on the defensive staff, including the departures of Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan, but Sims still seems to be high on MSU. While we don’t expect a commitment in the near future, the Spartans continue to help their case with the four-star, Rivals100 prospect.

It's going to be extremely difficult to take Houston out of the South, but the Spartans are going to try their hardest to do so. Right now, with Jordan now gone, it's going to be hard for the Spartans to get into the picture here, but MSU can get him on campus, that would be huge. Houston is the No. 1-ranked strong-side defensive end and top-five player nationally. While Houston may be tough to get a signature from, two of his Buford (Georgia) teammates are on our list below.

One of the top defensive ends in the region, Lightfoot is a top target not just of the Spartans, but for many of the top programs in the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. He's been to East Lansing three times already in his recruitment, including this past weekend, and the Spartans are in a great spot for the Chicago native, It would not be surprising if MSU was in line for an official visit from Lightfoot. Notre Dame and Michigan are appearing to be two other top schools for the four-star edge rusher.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (1)

Michigan State’s top defensive prospect, and one of MSU's top recruiting targerts overall, Stone was on campus last week for yet another visit in East Lansing. The Spartans continue to be a top contender for the IMG Academy defensive tackle. Oklahoma remains MSU's biggest challenger, which is no surprise as Stone originally calls Oklahoma home. Like Sims, the departures of Coleman and Jordan made MSU's pursuit of Stone more interesting, but the relationship remains strong. Stone is an elite prospect, ranking as the No. 3 defensive tackle, No. 2 player in the state of Florida and No. 14 player overall. He has already started that he will take an official visit to East Lansing this summer.

LINEBACKER (2)

Michigan State has some work to do with Beasley as Tennessee and Penn State have put themselves in advantageous positions as this recruitment draws closer to a commitment set for June (which he had pushed back after originally scheduling it for March). Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois are also very much in the conversation as well. The Spartans are very much in this recruitment still, however, as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney reports that MSU is still very high on Beasley's list and that the four-star linebacker plans to visit this weekend.

Hamilton named Michigan State to his top-10 in February with Notre Dame, South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Florida State and UCF also included. The next step in this recruitment will be for MSU to get the Florida native on campus. If that happens, we should get a better sense of the Spartans' overall chances following it.

CORNERBACK (3)

Not much to add here outside of Howard remains committed to the Spartans, but the competition seems to be heating up for him. The Spartans need to do everything within their power to eventually sign the talented defensive back out of Florida.

Another job well done by the staff to lock down the Volunteer State’s No. 2-ranked player and one of the top-30 cornerbacks in the country. Thompson plans to return to the campus for the spring game in April.

While Michigan State holds two commitments at the cornerback position already, the Spartans continue to look to add to their haul at the position. Southfield, Michigan's Jalen Todd is one of the bigger names left on the board and is an elite in-state prospect. The combination of being a position of need and Todd being a top in-state talent makes him easily one of the Spartans' top defensive prospects remaining. Todd was on campus for a visit on March 14.

SAFETY (3)

The Georgia athlete is one of the Spartans' top overall targets on the defensive side of the ball in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The five-star Buford, Georgia prospect is being courted by nearly every top program in the country and most of his interest at this point seems to be in southern schools. If the Spartans are going to make a play here, they'll need to do it soon. It will be interesting to see if Michigan State can get Bolden — who visited East Lansing in the summer of 2022 — back on campus.

TyShun White, who is high school teammates with Bolden and Houston, is certainly a name to watch for the Spartans. In January, Spartans Illustrated reported that Michigan State is one of the top schools for the Buford, Georgia native, following his visit to campus for one of the Spartans' junior days. White is expected to make a return trip to East Lansing on April 1.

Earlier this month, Flowers included Michigan State in his top-10 alongside Alabama, Baylor, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC and Washington. He was also on campus once in January as well for an unofficial visit. MSU has set itself up well here, but will need to likely make a strong push to this spring to ensure they get an official visit from the four-star safety. Flowers was planning to take an unofficial visit to East Lansing in April, but last we heard, he did not yet have a date locked in yet.