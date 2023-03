As the 2024 recruiting cycle begins to heat up, this is a great time to offer a brief overview of Michigan State's 2024 recruiting efforts. Starting with today's post, we will take a look at who we believe are the 24 most important targets for the Spartans in the 2024 recruiting cycle. These 24 players will be broken up into two separate posts with 12 on the offensive side of the ball and 12 on the defensive side.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!

Please note that this is not an official big board and may not be exactly how the Spartans' staff views things as of right now, but instead it is based on our own opinions as well as the intel we have gathered from various sources.