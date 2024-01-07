Despite the "exhibition" title in front of the Jan, 5 game, the Michigan State hockey team battled with as much vigor as ever against the U18 United States National Development Team Program.

Scoring was opened quickly by MSU commit Austin Baker, just 2:29 into the first period as the Spartans tried to kill off a penalty. In spite of the quick start by the USNTDP, Michigan State quickly gained its bearings and fought to a 5-2 victory.

Michigan State went into Friday's game knowing it was facing a formidable opponent and treated this game just as the Spartans would any other.

Each of the five goals belonged to a different Spartan, with the first being scored by freshman defenseman Austin Oravetz, his first goal of the season. Notably, the Spartans were missing four of their players due to the IIHF World Junior Championships, including Isaac Howard (forward) and Trey Augustine (goalie), who won gold medals for Team USA.