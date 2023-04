On July 31, 2022, Michigan State kicked off its 2024 recruiting class in strong fashion with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Nicholas Marsh. However, on March 7, 2023, Marsh announced his decision to decommit from the Spartans.

Marsh is an elite recruit, and ranks as the No. 8 wide receiver, No. 3 player in the state of Michigan and No. 44 overall player in the 2023 class. It goes without saying that many top programs are in heavy pursuit of the River Rouge High School (Michigan) standout.

Marsh competed at the Rivals Camp Series event in Cincinnati on Sunday, and opened up to Spartans Illustrated about his decision to decommit from Michigan State, why the Spartans are still high on his list and what is next in his recruitment.