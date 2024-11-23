Rain in the Running Back Room: Carter and Lynch-Adams End Rushing Drought

After a significant drought in the run game across the Spartans' last two appearances, Friday night’s victory over the Purdue Boilermakers brought some much needed “rain” for Michigan State running backs Nate Carter and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams who ran for a combined 100 yards, and a combined total of 150 all-purpose yards.

Carter, a redshirt junior, had only 15 rushing yards on the night but put 12 of MSU’s 24 points on the board. Lynch-Adams, a sixth-year senior, posted 85 yards.

MSU head coach Jonathan Smith was pleased with the performance from his running backs.

“I thought both those guys played pretty well tonight," he said in his post-game press conference.

Prior to November, Lynch-Adams and Carter seemed an unstoppable duo. In fact, both Lynch-Adams and Carter have each rushed for over 2000 yards in their career so far. In the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), only 10 other teams can boast this of their running back pairs, including these notable Top 25 teams: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, No. 9 Ole Miss, and No. 18 South Carolina.