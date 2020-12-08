SpartanMag - QB Transfer Target: New Name To Watch

SpartanMag.com has learned that Michigan State is currently evaluating former Temple QB Anthony Russo for whether he'd be a fit for the Spartans, should they decide to go use the portal to address the position. He announced his decision to transfer last week.

So far, it is unclear whether the MSU staff has began to actively recruit Russo or whether they're simply in the initial stages of evaluation at this point. Regardless, he joins a short list of QB transfer candidates that the staff has looked into since they've entered the portal, along with D'wan Mathis and McKenzie Milton.

The staff might just have been doing their minimal due diligence with Mathis and Milton, as there haven't been any indications that those pursuit have moved forward just yet. Milton, who played for Scott Frost at UCF, is also linked to Nebraska for a reunion with his old head coach. It is quite possible that all three of these candidates may end up elsewhere, as MSU's interest level in these guys (or transfer QBs as a whole) may not be to the level where they'd try to land them.