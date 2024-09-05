Maryland head coach Mike Locksley at Big Ten Media days in Indianapolis on July 25, 2024. (Photo by © Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

Week Two of the 2024 season brings Michigan State its first road of the campaign, and Jonathan Smith's first Big Ten game as head coach of the Spartans. MSU (1-0) travels to College Park to take on Maryland (1-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (Big Ten Network). To learn more about the Terrapins, Spartans Illustrated spoke with Scott Greene, publisher of TerrapinSportsReport — home of all things Maryland for the Rivals Network. What can we glean from the Terps' blowout victory over an overmatched UConn team? What are expectations for Maryland in 2024? How is the future of the program shaping up? Let's find out.

1. So, Maryland dismantled Connecticut by a final score of 50-7 in Week One, but UConn is still considered to be toward the bottom of the FBS. What were you able to realistically learn about the Terrapins after game one? What were your biggest takeaways? Scott: The biggest takeaway for me was the play of quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. We knew he could move the ball on the ground and knew he was a gamer, but I wanted to see if he could go through his progressions in the pocket, fit the ball in tight windows and make accurate throws. He showed the ability to do all three, throwing for over 300 yards with a couple of touchdowns. He also ran the ball five times for 39 yards. On defense, I was highly impressed with the play of safety Glen Miller, who is replacing current NFL safety Beau Brade. He led the team in tackles and had an interception. He looks like he could follow in Brade's footsteps and be playing in the NFL this time next year. 2. Billy Edwards Jr. got the start at quarterback against the Huskies, but Cameron Edge and MJ Morris also got playing time in the blowout victory. Is Edwards expected to start against Michigan State, and what does he bring to the table? Are there any other offensive players MSU fans should watch out for? Scott: Following Maryland's win over UConn, head coach Mike Locksley made it abundantly clear that there is no quarterback controversy and Edwards is the starter. Based on the play of all three last Saturday, Edwards looks to be a step above the other two at this time. As far as what he brings to the table, he brings experience, a calm, confident demeanor in the huddle, a bruising running style and the ability to make most, if not all the throws asked of him. Maryland coaches are confident he can have more performances like last weekend as the season progresses. As for other playmakers Michigan State fans should look out for, running back Roman Hemby is a three-year starter now and looked like a player with something to prove versus the Huskies in Week One. He regularly lowered his pads and didn't shy away from contact with defenders. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards two seasons ago and I would not be surprised to see him eclipse that number this year. Behind Hemby is redshirt freshman Nolan Ray, who basically missed all of last season due to injury. Locksley raved about him all spring and during fall camp and he showed just what the staff had been talking about with his first cary of the season, a 48-yard touchdown run. He will give the Terps a home run threat to spell Hemby when he needs a breather and could heavily factor into the offense this season. At receiver, senior Tai Felton is coming off of a career day last Saturday, having caught seven balls for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He and Edwards look to have some serious chemistry already and the speedy wideout could be Edwards' go-to pass catcher this year. Kaden Prather also figures to factor heavily into the offense this season. The former West Virginia transfer had six catches for 60 yards in the opener and came into the season with 93 catches for over 1,100 yards the past two seasons. Prather is a big target at 6-foot-3 and has the ability to really stretch the field, as well as use his length and athleticism to come up with 50-50 balls in the end zone.

3. Which players on the defensive side of the ball are difference-makers for Maryland and why? Scott: The Terps have a number of difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball, starting with fifth-year middle linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. He started all 13 games last season and is the Terps' leading returning tackler. He had a solid first outing versus UConn, coming up with an athletic interception, the first of his college career. Also at linebacker, Caleb Wheatland will look to have a breakout season this year with former Maryland starter Jaishawn Barham now at Michigan. Wheatland is a big, physical specimen capable of regularly pressuring the opposing quarterback. He led the Terps with three quarterback pressures in Week One and is likely to have quite a few sacks this season as he possibly sees his number of snaps increase from a year ago. Also on the outside, Kellen Wyatt is another linebacker who should be a regular in opposing backfields. Wyatt led the Terps in sacks and tackles for loss a season ago and is poised to see those numbers go up this season. In the defensive backfield, Glen Miller moves into one of the starting safety spots opposite returning starter Dante Trader Jr. and looked the part in the opener. Maryland's safety tandem should be among the best in the Big Ten once again this season. 4. Maryland has had some success on the recruiting trail in the 2025 class with seven current four-star prospects and a national ranking in the top-30 of the country. In your opinion, what does the future look like for the Terrapins under head coach Mike Locksley and should fans be optimistic? As for the present, what are your expectations for 2024? Scott: Locksley has done a terrific job during the 2025 recruiting cycle, snagging a number of big-time prospects, led by four-star Archbishop Spalding QB Malik Washington. He is one of the top athletes in the DMV, starring in both football and basketball. He is also one of the nation's top quarterbacks, having competed in this year's Elite 11. He is also a pied piper type of kid, in that he talks up the Marylad program with fellow top locals. He has absolutely had an influence in some of the other top prospects the Terps have landed. The future is extremely bright for Maryland football and the commitment of Washington is a big reason why. As for this season, I think nine wins is a realistic expectation for this team. The key will be whether they are able to knock off one of their ranked opponents and really get fans excited and take expectations to the next level. The Terps will have a key opportunity versus USC on Oct. 19 in College Park. A win there could really put the Terps on the map, nationally.

5. Who is one player on Michigan State's offense and one player on Michigan State's defense who you think will give Maryland the most trouble and why? Scott: Just based on their play in the opener, running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams has to be the guy one would predict will give the Terps trouble when on defense. He rushed for over 100 yards in the Spartans' opener and showed home run ability with a 63-yard touchdown. When Maryland has the ball, nickel back Angelo Grose is a guy Edwards will likely need to be aware of when dropping back to throw. He's a multi-year starter who had an interception versus the Terps a season ago and is coming off of an impressive opener in which he had a team-high 11 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. 6. What is your final score prediction? Scott: Maryland - 27, Michigan State - 13. For more of Scott's thoughts, listen/watch to his guest appearance on the Red Cedar Radar podcast.